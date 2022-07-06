‘Seeking Sister Wife’: Steve Foley’s Daughter Calls His Polygamous Lifestyle ‘Disgusting’

Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 couple Steve and Brenda Foley are having difficulties connecting with their potential sister wife, April. They’re having problems getting Steve’s children on board with their polygamous lifestyle. In fact, Steve’s daughter finds him trying to find another wife “disgusting” and “gross.”

Steve and Brenda Foley’s journey on ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Season 4

Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 features the Foley family, consisting of 38-year-old Brenda and her husband, 42-year-old Steve. When they first met, Steve was in a committed relationship, and they began living a polygamist relationship when they started dating Brenda. However, Steve’s relationship fell apart, and he married Brenda.

However, the Foleys are looking to get back to living a polygamous lifestyle and are searching for a second wife for Steven. They believed they found a good match with 21-year-old April. A clip for Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 shows Steve with Brenda and April spending time together at a wine tasting. Check out the clip below (via Instagram):

Steve’s children struggle with their father’s lifestyle

On the July 4 episode of Seeking Sister Wife, Steve and Brenda decide to take a break from pursuing April. They head to Dallas, Texas, to visit Steve’s children, his 18-year-old son, Preston, and his 16-year-old daughter, Jayden. Steve admitted that his relationship with his children is struggling due to having a new work schedule which made his visits less frequent.

Steve’s current wife, Brenda, joined the family as a sister wife to his first wife. Steve’s son, Preston, recalled when they all lived together as “awkward.” He didn’t know what was happening, but he could see that his mom wasn’t happy.

Steve said his first wife left him and Brenda due to some “negative outside influence.” Now Steve’s kids do not know about him dating a new woman.

Steve’s daughter calls his polygamous lifestyle ‘disgusting’

Despite Brenda’s frustrations with April’s communication and friendship, Steve decides his relationship with April is important enough to tell his children about. In the Seeking Sister Wife episode, Steve announces that he and Brenda have been courting April.

Steve’s son, Preston, accepts his father’s lifestyle choices. He says, “Good for you. I mean, if that’s what makes you happy.”

However, Steve’s daughter, Jayden, isn’t nearly as accepting as her brother. She questions her father about how it would work if Brenda decided she wanted another husband. Brenda says she isn’t interested in having more husbands at this point.

Jayden tells her brother, “Is that not uncomfortable if your parents, when you’re like 16, came to you and say, ‘Hey, I’m gonna get another girlfriend.’ It’s like an uncomfortable situation to be in, ’cause it’s weird for your parents to date multiple people.”

She continues, “‘Cause I think when you become a parent, those kinds of relationships and activities should just not be a thing.” Jayden tells her father, “Divorce your wife and get another girlfriend if you wanted to.” She concludes, “I genuinely think his lifestyle is disgusting. It’s gross.”

Many Seeking Sister Wife fans are happy Jayden finally said what the audience has been thinking all season. It’s always interesting seeing the teenage daughter being the voice of reason in a parent/child relationship situation like this.

Seeking Sister Wife airs Mondays at 10 pm EST on TLC and discovery+.

