‘Seeking Sister Wife’: Tosha Jones’ Dark Past Includes 2 Misdemeanors

Seeking Sister Wife follows Tosha Jones and Sidian Jones as the couple looks to find a new wife to enter their marriage. But what the TLC show doesn’t reveal is how much they’ve been through in the past.

Tosha has reportedly been charged with two misdemeanors over the years. Coincidentally, she’s not the only spouse of Sidian’s with an arrest record.

Tosha and Sidian Jones of Seeking Sister Wife | TLC via Youtube

Sidian Jones and Tosha Jones first appeared in ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Season 3

Tosha and Sidian were introduced in Season 3 of Seeking Sister Wife. The couple revealed that they met at work, while Sidian was married to Jennifer Dschaak, the mother of two of his three kids.

According to Tosha and Sidian, things didn’t work out with Jennie, so she left the couple. Since then, the two have actively been looking for another wife. After hitting a roadblock with potential sister-wife Alexandra in Season 3, the couple returned to try again in Season 4.

As seen over the summer 2022 episodes, they began talking to Arielle Jazmine Roque, a model from the Philippines. Tosha and Sidian have since posted photos with Arielle on their Instagram pages, indicating she may be interested in becoming Sidian’s next wife.

‘Seeking Sister Wife’ star Tosha Jones was reportedly arrested twice

Tosha has been through much more than she revealed on Seeking Sister Wife. As reported by Starcasm, the reality star has two arrests in her past.

According to the outlet, in 2007, she was charged with a “misdemeanor count of Runaway/Beyond Control,” which indicates she may have run away from home as a teen. The charge led to a 30-day suspended jail sentence.

In January 2016, Tosha was allegedly arrested and charged with felony theft for stealing a roommate’s laptop. After she cut a plea deal, the charge was dropped to a misdemeanor.

A judge placed Tosha on unsupervised probation. And when the probationary period was complete, the court dismissed her charges.

Tosha reacted to the outlet’s report on Instagram, writing, “I do have a past, but I’m more than willing to accept it as my own and a building block to the better person I am today.”

Sidian Jones’ first wife was charged with theft the same day as Tosha Jones

According to Starcasm, Tosha was not the only one who had a run-in with the law in January 2016. Sidian’s first wife, Jennie, was also charged with theft the same day as Tosha.

Tosha and Jennie’s circumstances were completely different. In a YouTube comment, Jennie revealed that she found out about Tosha’s charges months later.

“First wife here (never married, however),” Jennie wrote, noting she wasn’t ever officially married to Sidian (neither is Tosha). “The two charges were unrelated. Mine was for a petty theft.”

“Both were completely unrelated,” she added. “I hadn’t actually known the dates were so close — My charge was the result of the mental breakdown I experienced a couple months after Sidian randomly moved in Tosha whom I had only met once prior.”

