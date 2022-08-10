‘Seeking Sister Wife’: Tosha’s Mom Accuses Her of Helping ‘Groom’ Arielle for Their ‘Cult’

In Seeking Sister Wife Season 4, Tosha Jones tells her mom, Teresa, about her husband Sidian Jones visiting his girlfriend, Arielle Jazmine Roque, in the Philippines. Tosha’s mom tells her daughter that she was responsible for helping “groom” her friend with the intention of her joining their polygamous”cult.”

Tosha knew Arielle before introducing her to Sidian

Earlier on Seeking Sister Wife, Tosha revealed that she was friends with the potential new wife, Arielle, before introducing her to Sidian. Tosha says, “Arielle is a friend I met at work, probably four or five years ago now. And I actually went on a work trip to the Philippines and spent a lot of time with her.” Check out a clip from the episode (via Instagram) below:

She continued, “I’ve brought up the idea with Arielle of just testing it out and trying to date Sidian. Because I just [have] grown to really adore her as a person. And when thinking about somebody I’d want as a sister wife, she fits the bill.”

Tosha’s mother thinks that her daughter groomed Arielle to join her ‘cult’

On the August 8 episode of Seeking Sister Wife, Sidian is still on his trip to the Philippines with Arielle. Left back in Portland, Tosha goes to speak with her mother about her husband’s new girlfriend. Teresa has been clear about her disapproval of her daughter’s polygamous lifestyle since day one.

Tosha drops the bombshell that they’ve been dating her friend, Arielle, and her mom isn’t feeling good about it. Teresa tells the cameras, “Polygamy is something that I’m not interested in.”

Tosha explained to her mom that Arielle had slowly warmed up to the idea of polygamy after she began talking to her. Teresa tells her, “So you brought her into the cult.” Tosha denies it, “It’s not a cult.” Her mom retorts, “That’s how they groom them, Tosha.”

Why does Tosha want to be a polygamist?

Teresa tells the cameras about her confusion regarding her daughter’s relationship choices. She says, “You know, I don’t understand why they want to live in a polygamous lifestyle.” She admits to still needing time to accept it fully.

While Teresa doesn’t understand her daughter’s motivation to be in a polygamous marriage, she believes she understands where this lifestyle choice came from.

She told the cameras, “When Tosha was growing up, we did live in a family unit group. So I lived with my brother and his wife and their children. So I believe that polygamy is probably a lot similar to the lifestyle that Tosha grew up in.” She concludes, “I really think that that was where she got the core belief system that she has.”

Whether or not Tosha’s mom is on board with her plans doesn’t matter. Tosha and Sidian are getting serious about proposing to Arielle and bringing her to the United States on a K-1 (fiancé) visa. Fans will have to tune in to find out how the Jones family’s journey ends.

Seeking Sister Wife airs Mondays at 10 pm EST on TLC and discovery+.

