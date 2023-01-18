‘She Seems to Have Lost a Lot’: Fans React to Tammy’s Weight After ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 4 Premiere

After the season 4 premiere of 1000-lb Sisters, many fans can’t get over how much weight Tammy Slaton appears to have lost based on her social media posts. The TLC star currently lives in an Ohio rehab facility, where she’s fairly active on TikTok. Though the TLC series hasn’t addressed her weight loss yet this season, fans are already curious about how much weight Tammy has lost. Here’s what they’re saying about Tammy’s appearance, plus what the TLC celebrity has said about her current weight.

Tammy Slaton | TLC

Tammy weighed 717 pounds when she entered rehab

As revealed in the season 4 premiere of 1000-lb Sisters, which aired on Jan. 17, Tammy weighed 717 pounds when she entered rehab at the end of season 3. Shortly after being admitted, Tammy stopped breathing and had to be put on a tracheostomy tube.

Fans are ‘shocked but really happy’ about Tammy Slaton’s apparent weight loss

Throughout Tammy’s weight loss journey, the number on the scale has fluctuated. However, Tammy appears to have “lost a lot of weight” according to 1000-lb Sisters fans on Reddit. “This is amazing for Tammy, kinda shocked but really happy for her,” one Redditor said in the thread.

In addition to losing weight, Tammy’s trach tube has been removed. “She is looking so much healthier and no trach!” another fan pointed out. “She still has a long way to go but good for her for finally turning things around. Keep it up Tammy!”

How much weight Tammy lost is unclear

The Tammy fans are seeing in new episodes of 1000-lb Sisters isn’t present-day Tammy. Based on her social media posts, Tammy has lost weight since the TLC series filmed season 4. However, the exact amount of weight Tammy has lost is unknown. That’s because she’s not allowed to reveal that information yet.

Tammy addressed those fans wondering how much weight she lost in a recent TikTok post. “I really wish I could talk about all this stuff that’s going on with my weight and my hair and my clothes, my marriage, but I can’t,” she said in the post. Because Tammy is “under contract” with TLC, she’s limited as to what she can talk about while the show is airing.

Season 4 of ‘1000-lb Sisters’ will discuss her weight loss

As Tammy explained in her TikTok post, season 4 is being split into two parts. Season 4A began on Jan. 17, but eight more episodes have yet to be filmed. “We start filming, B — season 4B — at the end of this month,” Tammy added. “So, I can’t give TLC FOMO. I mean, FOMO means ‘fear of missing out.’ I really can’t, I’m sorry.”

Tammy Slaton’s weight throughout four seasons of ‘1000-lb Sisters’

In the first season of 1000-lb Sisters, Tammy weighed 605 pounds. Throughout the season, her weight decreased to 587.4 pounds, her lightest weight in the series. When season 2 began, doctors recorded Tammy as weighing 665 pounds.

Lots of major changes to come for this sister duo on the new season of #1000lbSisters! ? Tune in tonight at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/ofmzkoJj3Q — TLC Network (@TLC) January 17, 2023

She lost weight in season 3 and weighed 649.5 pounds, but by the season 3 finale, Tammy fell into a coma and had to be put on the tracheostomy tube. Now, we know she weighed 717 pounds at that time.

Watch Tammy’s weight loss journey continue. New episodes of 1000-lb Sisters air Tuesdays on TLC.