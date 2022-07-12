Selena Gomez ‘Blacked Out’ When 1 Oscar Winner Called Her ‘Lovely’

Selena Gomez is wowing critics and audiences alike with her performance in Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building. But one bit of praise had the star “black[ing] out.” So, which Oscar-winning actor had Gomez so tongue-tied?

Critics call Selena Gomez’s work in ‘Only Murders In The Building’ a ‘career-best performance’

Selena Gomez attends Hulu’s “Only Murders In The Building” FYC Event at El Capitan Theatre on June 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Gomez has been getting praise left and right for her performance in Only Murders In The Building. Fans of the show love her role as Mabel Mora. And critics are commending the former Disney darling for her acting skills.

Variety called Gomez’s performance in the second season of the whodunit mystery series “career-best work.” “As a performer, Gomez has an off-kilter charisma that’s hard to pin down: It can feel as if she’s holding something back from the audience, like a take on the character that she’s unwilling to share. It suits a show whose very point is its characters’ isolation: Gomez’s Mabel Mora is at a remove even from herself,” writes Daniel D’Addario.

Others have echoed this praise. Den of Geek wrote, “Only Murders in the Building has given [Gomez] a new platform to show her immense talents to the world and she’s delivered in spades, turning in a career-best performance and being arguably the most captivating presence on-screen amongst icons.”

Fans and critics aren’t the only ones praising Gomez for her fantastic performance in Only Murders in the Building.

Selena Gomez says she ‘blacked out’ after garnering praise from Meryl Streep

While talking with Extra, Gomez spoke about one high-profile fan of the show: Meryl Streep! The interviewer asked the actor to share more details about the pair’s conversation. And Gomez obliged — as much as she remembered.

“She just said that she thought I was lovely,” Gomez shared. “So, I don’t know what that meant because I kind of blacked out after she started talking, so she might have said she’s never even seen the show. But I don’t care because she had the sweetest compliment, and I’m such a fan. So it was a crazy moment for me.”

Will Steve Martin get Meryl Streep on the third season of ‘Only Murders In The Building’?

After sharing the story of her encounter with the A-list actor, the interviewer asked Gomez’s co-star Steve Martin if he could use any of his celebrity pull to get Streep on the show.

“Well, you know, I did a movie with Meryl,” the comedian, referring to the 2009 romantic comedy It’s Complicated. “And we got along great. She was funny, and we performed well together. It’s an honor to be able to act with her and have her feel that you’re even in the same ballgame with her.”

He admitted, “I don’t really know how to reach her. We’re not that close, but I think we like each other. I think.” No surprise, his answer cracked up his co-stars and their interviewer.

Only Murders in the Building is one of the biggest shows of the year. Season 1 could even sweep the Emmys this year. With glowing reviews from the critics and praise from a high-caliber celebrity like Meryl Streep, it’s clear Gomez’s performance will make her an even bigger star!

RELATED: Selena Gomez Doesn’t Remember a Time She Wasn’t Famous: ‘I’m Not Really OK With It’