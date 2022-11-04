Selena Gomez Called Taylor Swift Her ‘Only Friend in the Industry’

It’s no secret that Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are thick as thieves. Their friendship began when they were both dating the Jonas Brothers. At the time, Gomez was seeing Nick Jonas. Meanwhile, Swift and Joe Jonas were in a relationship. While on a double date, Gomez and Swift hit it off instantly and have been best friends ever since. In fact, Gomez recently shared that the Midnights artist remains her only industry friend.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are friendship goals

Over the years, Gomez and Swift have shown support for each other publicly dozens of times. From championing each other’s music to performing together at Swift’s concerts, they’ve never been afraid to hype each other up. However, their friendship isn’t just performative; they’ve also supported each other in private throughout the highs and lows of their lives and careers. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Gomez shared that she never quite jived with other celebrities in the entertainment industry other than Swift.

The ‘My Mind & Me’ singer called the ‘Midnights’ artist her only industry friend

“I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities,” Gomez admitted. “My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong. I felt the presence of everyone around me living full lives. I had this position, and I was really happy, but … was I? Do these materialistic things make me happy? I just didn’t like who I was, because I didn’t know who I was.”

Part of the reason that Gomez didn’t know who she was was because she was living a life that was very different than the one she envisioned growing up. “I grew up thinking I would be married at 25,” Gomez shared. “It wrecked me that I was nowhere near that — couldn’t be farther from it. It was so stupid, but I really thought my world was over.”

Gomez celebrated her 30th birthday with friends and family

Eventually, Gomez found a way to mourn the life she thought she’d have. For her 30th birthday, she threw herself a big party. “I thought I would be married by now, so I threw myself a wedding,” Gomez revealed. The My Mind & Me star invited people who had been important to her 20s. Swift was, of course, at the top of the invite list. Gomez’s old Disney pal, Miley Cyrus, also received an invite and showed up for the occasion. “F****** love her,” Gomez shared about Cyrus.

While Gomez certainly seems to have acquaintances in the industry, Swift remains her ride-or-die. While speaking with WSJ Magazine, she got candid about the depth of friendship that she shares with Swift.

There’s much more to Gomez and Swift’s friendship than people see

“There’s so much of my friendship with Taylor that people don’t know about because we don’t necessarily feel the need to post about everything we do,” Gomez shared of Swift. “She has showed [sic] up for me in ways that I would have never expected. Flown in because I was hurt and was going through something. Stuff that was going on with my family. It’s been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world.”

Clearly, there’s a lot of love between Gomez and Swift. We’re sure Taylena fans are hoping that Gomez makes another surprise appearance during Swift’s upcoming Eras tour.