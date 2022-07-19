Selena Gomez Can’t Remember a Time When She Wasn’t Trending News

Just a few days shy of 30, Selena Gomez has experienced quite a bit of life, and the majority of it has been in the spotlight. Gomez started her career when she was just a young child, starring in the wildly popular TV show Barney & Friends. A few years later, she found a home at the Disney Channel, first guest-starring in other TV shows before leading her own. At the mouse house, Gomez also launched her music career, which helped her accrue an even larger fan base. But Gomez’s successful professional career isn’t the only reason she’s been in the news.

Gomez has also made headlines over the years because of her personal life. Her romantic relationships with other celebrities have garnered her no small amount of attention. Furthermore, there has been a lot of chatter about her physical and mental health throughout her career. Gomez is currently living with Lupus, an autoimmune disorder for which she received a kidney transplant. She also has been open about her journey in discovering that she has bipolar disorder.

Through all of her professional and personal highs and lows, Gomez has consistently stayed in the news. In fact, even though she hasn’t been on the Internet in years, she is one of the most followed celebrities on the globe. And while Gomez didn’t get uber famous until her teenage years, she actually doesn’t remember a time when her name wasn’t consistently in the headlines. In a conversation with Interview Magazine, the Only Murders in the Building star got candid about her immense fame and how she copes with it.

“The sad part is that I don’t remember a time when that wasn’t the case,” Gomez said about constantly being trending news. “What has kept me afloat is that I know eventually it’ll be someone else—and I don’t mean that in a negative way. Sometimes it’s been bad for my career, but other times it’s like, ‘Now I can talk about things like my depression and anxiety, things that I’ve struggled with and which I’m totally open about, because I believe in seeking help.’ But other than that, what keeps me grounded is that I do my best to avoid it. It’s not like I don’t live my life.”

Another thing that Gomez has done to help her gain more control over her image is by speaking for herself. Through her music, interviews, and social media posts, she speaks directly to her fans about the things that affect her. A clear example of this was her song “Lose You to Love Me,” where she details the end of a tumultuous romantic relationship.

“My intention was never to become a tabloid,” Gomez explained. “So when things kind of happened that way, it got out of control. And then I was like, ‘Wait, none of this is true.’ The way the media has sometimes tried to explain things has made it sound really bad, when in reality, there’s nothing wrong with the fact that I needed to go away or that I fell in love. I had to start opening up because people were taking away my narrative, and it was killing me. I’m so young and I’m going to keep changing, and no one has the right to tell me how my life’s going.”

It seems that Gomez has found a way to live a life in the spotlight while also setting boundaries for herself. This is likely a good thing because it doesn’t seem like her immense fame is quelling anytime soon.

