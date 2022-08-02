Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato Agree that Barney Was ‘Hot’

It’s easy to think of Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato as Disney darlings. The pair rose to fame thanks to their respective shows and movies on the Disney Channel. Gomez had guest-star roles on Hannah Montana and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody before nabbing the lead role on Wizards of Waverly Place. Meanwhile, Lovato starred in the musical, Camp Rock before landing her own show, Sonny with a Chance. Eventually, the pair would join forces and co-lead the Disney Channel Original Film: Princess Protection Program.

Selena Gomez and Demi both got their start on ‘Barney & Friends’

Though the mouse house makes up a significant portion of both singers’ careers, it was not where they got their start. Gomez and Lovato both have Barney & Friends to thank for their first professional credit. The actors starred in the children’s show from 2002 – 2004. It was there that they became fast friends, began singing for an audience, and learned how to act for the camera.

Both Gomez and Lovato have been candid that they enjoyed their time on Barney & Friends. In an interview with BBC Radio 1, Gomez admitted that she loved her experience even though she was relentlessly teased at school.

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star reflects on being a part of the children’s TV show

“It was amazing to be able to be 7 years old and experience that,” Gomez shared about Barney & Friends. “It was wild. I mean, I definitely got majorly made fun of in school, but it was just —it was wild. It was such a part of my life, you know.”

Lovato and Gomez reveal that the man inside the Barney costume was hot

In the interview, Gomez revealed a surprising fact about the man in the Barney suit after being prompted by the interviewer. “Demi said Barney was hot,” the interviewer shared. “He was, very much so,” Gomez responded. “I remember her saying that at the age of 8.”

Continuing on, Gomez explained that she and Lovato noticed how in shape the man in the Barney suit was. “You have to be very fit to do that because it’s 50 pounds of costume,” Gomez revealed. “So he’d take it off and he’d have his muscles, and he’s sweating, and we’re like, ‘Okay, we are children,’ but it was great.”

Gomez was quick to share that there were plenty of actors who were tasked with playing Barney. However, she explained that “the one we got was pretty great.” It’s pretty funny that both Gomez and Lovato have similar memories about the man in the purple dinosaur suit. And while the pair may not be close today, the actors clearly made some fond memories together at the beginning of their careers.

