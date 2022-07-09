Selena Gomez Doesn’t Waste Time Thinking About a Different Life

Selena Gomez has been in the spotlight for the overwhelming majority of her life. Even if you’re not a fan of the entertainer, you likely know who she is. The “Fun” singer was in her early teens when the Disney machine made her into a household name. However, she gained more fame and recognition thanks to her music career and relationships with other famous figures, e.g. Taylor Swift.

Gomez’s celebrity status has certainly prevented her from leading a normal life. As one of the most recognizable faces on the planet, it’s rare that she can go out without being recognized. Furthermore, the Only Murders in the Building star faces a large amount of scrutiny for nearly every move she makes. This has certainly robbed her of a traditional upbringing or lifestyle.

But despite the ups and downs of fame, Gomez seems to have adopted an attitude of gratitude. She’s learned how to keep herself healthy and sane amidst the more chaotic moments of her life. And while she acknowledges that her life has been an atypical one, she no longer dwells on the sacrifices she’s made for the sake of her career. Instead, she’s learned how to set boundaries so she can appreciate the life that she has.

The ‘Spring Breakers’ star no longer thinks about what her life would be like if she wasn’t famous

“I’ve spent probably too much time thinking about how my life could’ve been, so now I try to just have a sense of gratitude for how it is,” Gomez shared with Harper’s Bazaar. “I’ve never wanted to be the kind of person who’s like, ‘Oh, I wish I had a different life.; This is just kind of how it worked out for me. I’m at the point where I know the value of my privacy, and I understand how the system works, and once I realized and accepted that part of it I’ve become a little bit more fearless. I view it as a small price to pay for being able to have the life I have now.”

One of the ways that Gomez has taken control of her privacy is by owning her narrative. Instead of letting the press tell a convoluted version of her story, the Selena + Chef star is very candid and vulnerable with her fans. But Gomez isn’t afraid to set boundaries either. One of the biggest boundaries she’s set is staying off social media and the Internet in general.

Gomez has avoided social media and the Internet for a number of years

“I haven’t been on the internet in four and a half years,” Gomez shared with Good Morning America. “It has changed my life completely. I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people. It makes me feel normal.” But how does Gomez manage to avoid the Internet? She revealed that she chooses the content and captions that she wants and then passes it off to her team for them to post. This helps her speak directly to her fans without having to brave the maelstrom of the Internet.

Clearly, Gomez has found ways to attain some normalcy in her life. And while it’s clear that her life would look very different had she not gotten famous in her teens, she’s decided to focus on making the life she has the best it can be.

