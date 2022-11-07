Selena Gomez Found out Francia Raisa’s Kidney Was a Match for Her Before Francia Did

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa certainly have an interesting history together. Back in 2017, Raisa saved Gomez’s life by donating her kidney to the “My Mind & Me” singer. However, since then, there have been feud rumors surrounding the pair a number of times. In the past few days, the rumors between the actors have been reignited thanks to their reactions on social media.

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa | Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Selena Gomez called her bestie, Taylor Swift, her only friend in the industry

Recently, Gomez was promoting her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. While speaking to Rolling Stone, the Rare Beauty founder named her long-time bestie, Taylor Swift, her “only friend in the industry.” This comment seemed to upset Raisa, who is a successful working actor, and she commented “Interesting” on an Instagram post from E! News. The How I Met Your Father cast member also unfollowed Gomez on Instagram.

Gomez’s kidney donor, Francia Raisa, unfollowed the ‘My Mind & Me’ singer on Instagram

It didn’t take long for Gomez to seemingly react to Raisa’s comment. Commenting on the same post, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum responded, “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.” Many people felt that lumping Raisa in with everyone Gomez knew was insensitive, especially since she gave her a kidney. Interestingly enough, Gomez found out that her friend was a donor match before the news even reached Raisa.

RELATED: Selena Gomez Just Proved That She & Kidney Donor, Francia Raisa, Are Still Super Close

Back in 2018, Raisa spoke with SELF about learning that she was a match for Gomez. Unfortunately, she wasn’t given the opportunity to digest the information before it was told to the Only Murders in the Building star. Not being able to process the information and inform Gomez of her decision first naturally caused the 34-year-old to have some complex emotions.

Gomez found out Raisa was a donor match first

“There were times that I did panic,” Raisa explained about the process of donating her kidney. “When I found out I was a match, it wasn’t the way I expected. One day, I got a phone call from Selena, a FaceTime, and she’s like, ‘We’re a match!’ And I’m like, … ‘yaaay. What? How do you know this?’ I had a way that I wanted to tell her when I made the decision. I knew it was going to happen, I just needed that time. Like it’s a big thing.”

Thank you for blessing me. I am forever grateful to you. https://t.co/qW5Xm7GJpY — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) March 12, 2021

RELATED: Selena Gomez Explains Why Taylor Swift Is Her Best Friend

Continuing on, Raisa explained how she reacted to Gomez finding out she was a match before she did. She also got candid about how difficult the journey was for her. “So I hang up, and I call my social worker,” she explained. “And I’m angry. And she told me, ‘It’s gonna be hard. The recipient is gonna glow, and she’s gonna recover a lot faster than the donor is because she’s receiving something she needs. You’re losing something you don’t need to lose. It’s gonna be hard.’ And it was very hard. Selena and I both went through a depression.”

Can Gomez and Raisa repair their friendship?

Clearly, the process of donating a kidney wasn’t an easy one. It makes sense that Raisa’s feelings were hurt if she felt that Gomez didn’t consider her a friend. Hopefully, both women can get offline and work out their complex feelings privately. Certainly, having millions of people weigh in on their friendship isn’t helping.