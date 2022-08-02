Selena Gomez Says She’d Have ‘4 Kids for Sure’ If She Never Left Texas

At 30, Selena Gomez has a staggering net worth of $95 million. However, the singer actually comes from very humble beginnings. Gomez hails from Grand Prairie, Texas, a small town in Dallas County. Raised primarily by her mom, Mandy Teefey, who was only 16 when Gomez was born, finances were tight when Gomez was a kid. However, her love of performing would provide her with a ticket out of the small town.

Selena Gomez | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Selena Gomez started her career at a very young age

Gomez was only 7 when she got her start in the entertainment industry. She attended a casting call for the hit show, Barney & Friends, with 1,400 hopeful children. Miraculously, Gomez was one of seven kids chosen to be on the show. From 2002 to 2004, the Only Murders in the Building star appeared on the children’s show, which taught her how to sing, dance, and act for the camera.

But Gomez’s life and career would really take a turn in the years that followed. At 12, she would travel to Austin to attend a casting call for the Disney Channel. Because of her performance at the casting call, she was invited to audition for the lead role in an upcoming pilot. Ultimately, Gomez would book the role, but the pilot would never be picked up to become a series.

The ‘Boyfriend’ singer is one of the most famous faces on the globe

Though Gomez’s initial pilot didn’t get picked up, she did land some smaller roles in other popular shows. She had a guest star role on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. Meanwhile, fans of Hannah Montana will recognize her for her recurring role as Mikayla. Eventually, Gomez would leave her hometown in Texas and relocate to Los Angeles. And, fate eventually dealt her a lucky hand when she booked Wizards of Waverly Place, cementing her place as a Disney darling.

Gomez’s fame continued to increase even after her tenure as Alex Russo, was complete. Now, Gomez is one of the most famous faces on the globe. And while she has found tremendous success in the entertainment industry, she occasionally thinks about how her life would be if she never left Texas. While speaking with the Awards Chatter podcast, Gomez admits that she’d definitely have kids if she’d never left her hometown.

Gomez says she’d have multiple kids if she never left her hometown of Grand Prairie, Texas

“I would have four kids, for sure,” Gomez revealed. “Maybe not planned, maybe planned, maybe both. And there’s nothing wrong with the life I would have led. I just know that that’s not my path, and I’m really grateful I had my mom to give me that opportunity to be what I want to be.”

Gomez shared also shared that most people she grew up with have families now. However, Gomez is thrilled with the life she has and is hellbent on celebrating herself. In fact, she recently rang in her 30th birthday with a party. Naturally, famous faces (e.g. Taylor Swift) and long-time friends of Gomez made an appearance.

“I am having a party because I was like, ‘You know what? All my friends back home are married with kids, so I’m just gonna throw my own party.”

