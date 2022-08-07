Selena Gomez on Meeting Demi Lovato: ‘I Thought the World of Her’

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato certainly have a rich history together. The pair have been best friends, roommates, co-stars, and more. Though they have each found their individual lanes in the entertainment industry, their paths certainly seemed to overlap early on in their careers. But how did the pair meet, and how did their friendship begin?

Lovatics and Selenators likely recall that Gomez and Lovato both got their start on Barney & Friends. The multi-hyphenate creatives starred in the hit children’s TV show from 2002-2004. The gig involved singing, dancing, and acting and would help prepare them for a career in entertainment. Gomez, in particular, credits the show for helping her learn about life on set.

“I learned everything from Barney,” Gomez shared in an interview with Inside Bay Area. “Stage directions, camera angles… I even learned good manners. Saying please and thank you became a habit.” Gomez even gained a best friend because of the show. However, most people may not know that Lovato and Gomez actually met prior to being cast on the show.

Recently, Gomez was a guest on the Awards Chatter podcast. On the show, the Only Murders in the Building star revealed how she was cast on Barney & Friends. She explained that she actually attended an open call for the show. Interestingly enough, the odds weren’t in Gomez’s favor. She was one of 1,400 hopeful children vying for a spot on the show. “Out of all those kids, they picked seven, and I happened to be one of them,” the pop star remembered.

Lovato was also one of the lucky seven selected for a spot on Barney & Friends. Gomez recalls meeting the “Cool for the Summer” singer at the open call. The Wizards of Waverly Place alum revealed that she felt a kinship with Lovato right away.

“The wildest part of that story is that she was actually the girl standing in front of me,” Gomez revealed. “I remember she had a red bow on, I’ll never forget it. I just thought the world of her.” Even though the pair bonded at the casting call, they didn’t realize that they’d both been cast on the show until they were on set together. Naturally, they were pretty stoked to see one another.

“And we both ended up…after we got the part, we didn’t know if the other one did,” Gomez remembered “And we just had this, like, mini-reunion when we saw each other.” Gomez and Lovato would grow close during their time working on Barney & Friends. In fact, after their tenure on the show ended, they would eventually move out to California together to continue pursuing a career in entertainment. So while the singers may not be close today, they’ll always be part of each other’s histories.

