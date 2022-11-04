Selena Gomez Plans to ‘Disappear’ After Promoting ‘My Mind & Me’

It’s been a busy year for Selena Gomez. As an actor, she returned as Mabel Mora in the sophomore season of Only Murders in the Building. This summer, she got back into the kitchen, learning new recipes from master chefs on her hit HBO Max show, Selena + Chef. The former Disney darling also released new music and spent time in the studio working on her latest album. Now, her documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me is out on Apple TV+.

‘My Mind & Me’ star Selena Gomez | Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

What is Selena Gomez’s documentary, ‘My Mind & Me’ about?

My Mind & Me gives fans a glimpse into Gomez’s life in the last several years. Though the Texas native has been famous since her days on Wizards of Waverly Place, there’s so much of her journey that fans aren’t privy to. The in-depth documentary, which spans years of the actor’s life, tells the story of Gomez’s mental and physical health journey. It covers how she’s coping with bipolar disorder, her ongoing battle with lupus, and even references the psychotic break she experienced.

RELATED: Selena Gomez Was Paid Way More Than Miley Cyrus on Disney Channel

Though Gomez is known for her trademark vulnerability and candor, My Mind & Me feels extremely raw and unflinchingly honest. So honest, in fact, that Gomez wasn’t sure that she wanted to release it. Ultimately, however, she decided to do so in the hopes that she could help someone else who was struggling to feel less alone.

The singer plans to disappear after promoting the film

Gomez has plans to promote My Mind & Me, but after that, she plans on getting out of the spotlight for quite some time. Selenators will recall that this is something that she’s done multiple times before, and she’s looking forward to taking some time away for herself. “This is probably the most you’ll hear about me for a while,” Gomez shared with Rolling Stone about her documentary. “I want this to come out, but I also want this behind me. Every now and then, it’s important to just disappear.”

RELATED: Selena Gomez Says She’d Have ‘4 Kids for Sure’ If She Never Left Texas

It’s unclear for just how long Gomez will disappear. However, she knows where she plans on going. The actor, like millions of others, has fallen in love with New York City. Since she has to be there to film Only Murders in the Building Season 3, we imagine she might be in The Big Apple for the foreseeable future.

Why Gomez has fallen in love with New York

“I like all the slush and grossness,” Gomez shared about winters in New York. “I love being near all the Jewish grandmas. Nothing compares to being in your home in a blanket by the fireplace just reading or watching something.” The My Mind & Me star also loves how much she can be herself in the city that never sleeps. She finds that her fame is less of an issue in the city because people leave her alone for the most part.

RELATED: Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato Agree that Barney Was ‘Hot’

“I have people literally say to me, ‘Stop saying you don’t like LA,’” Gomez shared. “But if I’m honest, my schedule in New York is the crème de la crème. I have my system there, I have my workouts there, I have my coffee spots there. I get to walk and breathe there, and be inspired by New York City and the people and the life there.” Clearly, Gomez has found a bit of solace and peace in New York. Considering everything she’s been through in her 30 years, we’d wager she deserves it.