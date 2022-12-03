Selena Gomez Pulls Back the Curtain on Exactly What Happened Leading Up to Her ‘Revival’ Tour Cancellation in 2016

Back in 2016, Selena Gomez was one of the most popular singers in the music industry. As she went on a world tour to promote her Revival album, Gomez suddenly canceled dozens of shows due to health reasons. In a new documentary, My Mind & Me, Gomez gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at what went on during her Revival tour.

Selena Gomez abruptly canceled her huge Revival tour in 2016

Selena Gomez performs during her 2016 Revival tour | Flanigan/FilmMagic

Gomez had plans to tour for much of 2016 to promote her second solo album, Revival. The singer would perform in many places in North America, Asia, Oceania, Europe, and Latin America. However, in August 2016, after performing a show in New Zealand, Gomez canceled the rest of her tour. She shared that she’d been dealing with side effects from lupus, including depression and anxiety.

“I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges,” she said at the time (via Teen Vogue). “I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off. Thank you to all my fans for your support. You know how special you are to me, but I need to face this head on to ensure I am doing everything possible to be my best.

Gomez added, “I know I am not alone by sharing this, I hope others will be encouraged to address their own issues.”

Selena Gomez pulls back the curtain on the tour cancellation

In her new documentary, My Mind & Me, Gomez shows fans never-before-seen footage from the previous several years of her life, including during her Revival tour.

In some scenes, Gomez let viewers see how much pressure she was under. Not only was Gomez constantly criticizing herself during her tour rehearsal, but she was desperate for people to see her as more than a child star.

“I don’t want to disappoint John,” she said of Interscope CEO John Janick. “I don’t want him to think he signed some f***ing Disney kid.” Later on, Gomez told Janick, “I just don’t want you to ever regret signing me.”

After Gomez canceled her tour, her former assistant Theresa commented: “At one point, she’s like, ‘I don’t want to be alive right now. I don’t want to live.’ I’m like, Wait, what? And it was one of those moments where you look in her eyes and there’s nothing there, just pitch-black. It’s so scary. You’re like, ‘F*** this, this needs to end, we need to go home.’”

Selena Gomez plans to ‘disappear’ in the near future

"I grew up thinking I would be married at 25. It wrecked me that I was nowhere near that — couldn’t be farther from it. It was so stupid, but I really thought my world was over." — Selena Gomez on what she used to think her life would be likehttps://t.co/0dOqifpEys pic.twitter.com/Lxt4y1CqOA — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) November 3, 2022

My Mind & Me has allowed fans to see a raw side of Gomez. However, according to the star herself, after the documentary’s promotional period ends, it could be a while before she opens up again.

“This is probably the most you’ll hear about me for a while,” she said in a recent Rolling Stone interview. “I want this to come out, but I also want this behind me. Every now and then, it’s important to just disappear.”

