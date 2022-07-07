Selena Gomez Revealed Her First Big Fashion Purchase

To say that Selena Gomez is wealthy is quite an understatement. Though the actor is only a few weeks shy of her 30th birthday, she’s amassed more money than most people will in their lifetime. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Rare Beauty founder is worth a whopping $85 million. And that number will likely increase as time continues to pass.

Selena Gomez | Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

Selena Gomez has steadily built her net worth over the years

But just how has Gomez amassed such a large net worth at such a young age? The Texas native certainly didn’t grow up wealthy. The Only Murders in the Building star developed a passion for entertaining when she was just a kid. Gomez was only seven when she was cast in the popular children’s television show, Barney & Friends. A few years later, she was scooped up by the Disney Channel and became a household name thanks to her show, Wizards of Waverly Place.

Of course, being a Disney darling was just the start for Gomez. During her tenure at Disney, she also launched her music career. Touring and album sales certainly helped bolster her net worth. Since leaving Disney, Gomez has continued to make money through acting, singing, producing, brand partnerships, and launching her own beauty company.

Gomez has been candid about the importance of giving back. As her personal net worth has grown, she makes sure to donate quite a bit to charities and organizations that she feels passionate about. However, she also treats herself to luxurious items from time to time. In fact, she still remembers her first big fashion purchase that she decided to splurge on.

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star recalls her first big splurge

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the “Lose You To Love Me” singer recalls buying herself a designer bag after earning her first big paycheck. “A Louis Vuitton laptop bag right after I got my first big check on my own,” Gomez shared of her first fashion-forward splurge. “I remember being so scared that I was gonna mess it up, and pretending I was some little businesswoman who needed to carry all her important things, even though it was just for my lip gloss and laptop.”

A laptop bag may seem like an unusual choice of accessories, but Gomez admits that she’s had an affinity with bigger bags from a young age. “Even when I was younger and wore backpacks, I was so excited to get a Betsey Johnson one,” Gomez shared. “It seemed so much more exciting to me than clothes.”

Gomez reveals that she’s always been partial to great shoes

Gomez may not have been super excited by clothing, but she’s always been into footwear. “I absolutely love cool shoes,” she explained. “I always felt like what I wore didn’t matter unless I had a cool pair of shoes to go with it.” Gomez has likely bought quite a few bags and shoes over the course of her career. However, we’d be curious to see if she still has her original LV laptop bag.

