Selena Gomez Says It Was ‘Frustrating’ Being a Child Star: ‘I Felt Like a Joke’

Selena Gomez has been lauded for her performance in the hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building. But the actor and singer didn’t always feel so appreciated. In a recent interview, Gomez admitted that being a child star has impacted her life, often making her feel like a “joke.”

Selena Gomez started acting at a young age

Gomez started her acting career in 2002, at age 10, with a recurring role on the popular kids’ show Barney and Friends. In 2006, she signed on with Disney and appeared on episodes of Suite Life of Zack & Cody and Hannah Montana.

Gomez rose to stardom when she landed the lead role in the Disney Channel’s fantasy sitcom, Wizards of Waverly Place. She portrayed the main character, Alex Russo, for four seasons, from 2007 to 2012.

In between, the actor made cameos on several other Disney Channel shows, including Sonny with a Chance and Suite Life on Deck. She also nurtured a successful music career and released many chart-topping hits.

Selena Gomez says she felt like a ‘joke’ because of her early stardom

After Wizards of Waverly Place, Gomez took on few acting roles. She continued to focus on her music and launched a successful makeup brand called Rare Beauty.

In 2021, the actor returned to TV with the Hulu show, Only Murders in the Building opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short. The series became one of Hulu’s most-watched ever. And it earned Gomez a Critics Choice Television Award nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy Series.

But in a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Gomez revealed that her acting talents weren’t always taken so seriously. The 29-year-old admitted that being a Disney Channel child star often weighed on her career.

“I felt like it was very difficult for people to take me seriously.” Gomez explained, “I have slowly pushed through that, and I’m really glad, but it was very frustrating. I felt like a joke, you know?”

Selena Gomez has already wrapped Season 2 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’

I’m so excited for y’all to see Season 2-coming so soon! pic.twitter.com/ISCEHXpiIf — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) June 14, 2022

Gomez is now looking to the future. She’s still working on her HBO series, Selena + Chef. Amid reports that she may be nominated for an Emmy, the actor revealed she’s already wrapped filming on Only Murders in the Building Season 2 and is also getting ready for the third.

“I finished season two, I did my cooking show, and now I’m gonna be in the studio until season three,” Gomez told The Hollywood Reporter.

Gomez also suggested that she’s currently working on new music. And she joked that her therapist often wonders how she’ll ever “find a man” with such a busy schedule.

“I’m like, ‘I dunno,'” Gomez added. “But I do feel like right now, in my life, I am just so open, and I love what I do … I just am in a really good space right now, and I’m enjoying it.”

