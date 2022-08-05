Selena Gomez Says Her Therapist Wonders If She’ll Ever ‘Find a Man’

In Selena Gomez’s own words, she is “30, nerdy, and worthy.” The singer has had a big year personally and professionally. She hosted Saturday Night Live! for the first time, in addition to filming her two tv shows. Her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, continues to find success and is expanding to other markets. She also launched a mental health platform alongside her mom.

Selena Gomez | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Selena Gomez manages her mental health with the help of a therapist

Gomez has been an advocate of mental health for a long time. She’s also been open with her fans about her personal battles with depression and anxiety. Back in 2020, Gomez revealed that she was diagnosed with bipolar. However, the Only Murders in the Building star has shared that she’s learned to manage the disorder by educating herself about it. The Barney & Friends alum also sees a therapist consistently to help her stay in a place of good mental health.

The ‘Selena + Chef’ star has been busy with music and her two TV shows

Recently, the Wizards of Waverly Place star revealed that she’s in a fantastic place. She is keeping busy doing what she loves. In an interview with the Awards Chatter podcast, Gomez talked about the many things she’s worked on in the past few years and teased some new music for her loyal fans.

RELATED: Francia Raisa Joked That She Hates Bestie Selena Gomez Sometimes

“I finished season two, I did my cooking show, and now I’m gonna be in the studio until season three,” Gomez explained. “So basically, we’re going to be just working on new music. Like I said, I couldn’t do one or the other. I actually love both.”

Gomez jokes that her therapist wonders if she’ll ever find a boyfriend

Of course, with a hectic schedule like Gomez’s, it can be hard to find a ton of free time. In the aforementioned interview, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer joked that even her therapist is wondering if and when she’ll find a boyfriend.

RELATED: Selena Gomez Is ‘So Grateful’ That Nothing Was Handed to Her

“My therapist is like, ‘Girl, are you ever gonna find a man?!'” Gomez recounted. “I’m like, ‘I dunno.’ But I do feel like right now, in my life, I am just so open, and I love what I do. I just am in a really good space right now, and I’m enjoying it.”

The Disney alum often pokes fun at her dating life

This isn’t the first time that Gomez joked about her love life. While hosting SNL she revealed that she was open to dating again. And it seems like she has been doing just that if a recent TikTok video of hers is to be believed. While filming a makeup tutorial, Gomez’s nana asked her, “So how did you end it with that guy?” Gomez seemed taken aback by the question before tabling the conversation. “I have no words,” she captioned the video.

While Gomez may not have found a man, she seems perfectly content without one. The actor is seemingly on a vacation in Italy at present, so we’d say she’s living the dream.

RELATED: Selena Gomez Can’t Remember a Time When She Wasn’t Trending News