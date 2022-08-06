Selena Gomez Wants to Act in a David O. Russell Movie Just Like Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez has always been candid about just how much she looks up to her best friend, Taylor Swift. The Amsterdam actor has often called Gomez her “little sister” and has given her plenty of advice over the years. Swift served as a fashion inspiration for Gomez early on in her career. Now, it seems like the “Red” singer could be inspiring Gomez’s acting dreams. Recently, Gomez revealed that she, too would like to work with David O. Russell.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift | Christopher Polk/TAS18/Getty Images

Selena Gomez thinks it’s hard for people to take her seriously as an actor

Though Gomez has gained tremendous popularity as a pop star, she began her career as an actor. She cut her teeth on Barney & Friends, before becoming an “it girl” on the Disney Channel. But while starring in Wizards of Waverly Place made her a household name as a teen, Gomez admits it’s been hard for her to transition into a more adult acting career.

“I felt like it was very difficult for people to take me seriously,” Gomez shared while speaking with the Awards Chatter podcast. “I have slowly pushed through that, and I’m really glad, but it was very frustrating. I felt like a joke, you know?”

The ‘Boyfriend’ singer gets candid about the types of roles she’d love to play

This isn’t the first time that Gomez has spoken candidly about trying to break out of being seen as a child star. In an interview with Vogue, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer admits that she’d love to explore roles outside of what’s expected of her.

“I haven’t even touched the surface of what I want to do,” Gomez revealed. “The parts that I want are the ones I need help with. I can’t wait for the moment when a director can see that I’m capable of doing something that no one’s ever seen.”

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star wants to work with David O. Russell

One director that Gomez is eager to work with is Russell. Despite the many abuse allegations that the Oscar-winning director has faced over the course of his career, Gomez feels that she would gain something by working with him.

“I want to work with a David Fincher or a David O. Russell who will push me to the edge to go and fight for something,” Gomez told Awards Chatter. “That’s the kind of acting that I crave to do more than anything.”

Taylor Swift recently worked with Russell on the upcoming movie, ‘Amsterdam’

Perhaps Gomez feels comfortable with the thought of working with Russell because her best friend recently worked with him. In the trailer for the director’s most recent film Amsterdam, the blonde can be seen in character, sobbing over her father’s dead body.

Gomez has worked with a director with serious abuse allegations before

Only time will tell if Gomez gets the opportunity to work on a project with Russell. However, if she does, it won’t be the first time she’s worked with a director with serious abuse allegations. Gomez worked with Woody Allen for the 2019 film, A Rainy Day in New York. She took the role even after her mother, Mandy Teefey, alleged that she encouraged her daughter not to work with Allen.

Selena Gomez and Woody Allen

“I had a long talk with her about not working with him, and it didn’t click,” Teefey shared in an Instagram comment, as reported by Harper’s Bazaar. “Her team are amazing people. There is no fall person here. No one controls her. She makes all her own decisions. No matter how hard you try to advise. It falls on deaf ears.”

