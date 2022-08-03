Selena Gomez Wrote Her Favorite Song in ‘Less Than an Hour’

Selena Gomez has quite the discography. She started her music career when she was still on the Disney Channel. The lead singer of Selena Gomez & The Scene, she released hits like “Who Says” and “Love You Like a Love Song.” However, she gained even more success after she went solo and cemented her status as a pop star.

Though Gomez has released a variety of music, she is known for her deeply personal lyrics. The Only Murders in the Building star isn’t afraid to get vulnerable in her music. In fact, the Texan seems to use her singing and songwriting as a way to control her own narrative. In an interview with the Awards Chatter podcast, Gomez recalled the first time she got really candid in a song, way back in 2014.

Selena Gomez recalls the first time she got super honest with a song

“‘The Heart Wants What It Wants’ was the first time that I did ever say anything,” Gomez shared. “It was me saying, ‘Hey, I’m just being honest with you for a second, like, this is really hard, and I know I should do x, y, and z, but I can’t help it. That’s just the state I was in.”

Making a song as deeply personal as “The Heart Wants What It Wants” encouraged Gomez to infuse even more truth and vulnerability into her music. In fact, she credits the tune for pushing her to write her very first No.1 hit. [This] ultimately then led to ‘Lose You to Love Me,’ which is my favorite song I’ve ever done.”

The ‘Boyfriend’ singer wrote ‘Lose You to Love Me’ in record time

Though “Lose You to Love Me” is jam-packed with emotion, Gomez says it was surprisingly easy to write. In fact, she and her cowriters were able to write the tune in record time. “It’s wild because we wrote the song in less than an hour,” the Barney & Friends alum remembered. “I knew that it was gonna leave some sort of impression because it was me kind of saying my goodbye, and I was really happy about it, but I was also nervous.”

It seemed that Gomez need not have been nervous. Responses to the song were overwhelmingly positive. After the lead single hit number one, Gomez took to her Instagram to thank her loyal fans for their unwavering support.

‘Lose You to Love Me’ gave Gomez her first No.1 hit

“My first number 1!!” Gomez penned. “This song is so dear to my heart. I’ve been working so hard to make this album as honest and fun as possible while remaining vulnerable enough to share where I am in life. I love you deeply, and thank you so much for listening. I want to thank each and every person that was a part of this moment that I’ll never forget.”

