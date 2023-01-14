Selena Quintanilla’s Killer, Yolanda Saldívar, Has Been the Subject of Fake News Stories

Selena Quintanilla’s career and life were cut short when she was only 23. Her fans fondly remember her as the Queen of Tejano. Throughout the ’90s, Quintanilla, known simply as Selena, was famous for hits such as “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” and “Dreaming of You.” Rolling Stone even recently named her among “The ​​200 Greatest Singers of All Time.” The star’s legacy and music endure. And so does Selena’s killer.

Yolanda Saldívar, the woman who murdered Selena, is serving a lengthy prison sentence. However, she’s been at the center of fake news stories that have frustrated fans.

Selena Quintanilla was a Grammy-winning rising star

A Texas native, Selena Quintanilla was born in 1971. Her father, Abraham Quintanilla, was a former musician and ultimately played a pivotal part in helping the young star pave her path to stardom.

Selena’s father recognized his daughter’s exceptional talent and began a family band, Selena y Los Dinos. When she was only 10 years old, she became the group’s lead singer.

In 1985, she released her debut album, The New Girl in Town. Only two years later, Selena was named Best Female Vocalist and Performer of the Year at the Tejano Music Awards. And in 1994, she won a Grammy for Best Mexican-American Album for Live.

In addition to her music and craft, fans remember the star for her stage outfits and iconic looks. But it all came to an abrupt end in March 1995.

Two weeks before Selena’s 24th birthday, the star was murdered. In a bizarre series of events, Yolanda Saldívar, the former president of Selena’s official fan club, committed the heinous crime.

Before one of the most tragic celebrity deaths, the star had removed Saldívar from her fan club duties over suspicions she was embezzling money. When the two agreed to meet to discuss the issues, Saldívar fatally shot Selena.

Fake news stories about Selena’s killer have frustrated fans

Where is Selena's killer Yolanda Saldivar 25 years after beloved singer's death?

To many fans, it seems cruel and unjust that Selena’s killer, although incarcerated, has been able to live when she took Quintanilla’s life. Throughout her prison sentence, Saldívar has oddly remained in the headlines. However, at least two stories were hoaxes.

That was the case in 2014 when online rumors spread that the convicted murderer would be released from prison the following year. The stories cited legal adjustments and poor health as reasons why Saldívar was supposedly allowed to leave jail.

Outrage and panic among fans ensued following the announcement from the hoax news site the National Report. However, legitimate media outlets, such as MySA, set the record straight.

Still, another fake news story involving Selena’s killer soon emerged. In 2015, word began circulating that Saldívar was found dead in her prison cell.

Although the article has since been removed, United Media Publishing reported, “Yolanda Saldivar was found dead in her cell by deputies during a routine walk-through of the Mountain View unit in Gatesville, Texas. Attempts to resuscitate Saldivar proved futile as she appeared to have been dead for several hours before discovery. Cause of death will be announced pending autopsy and toxicology reports.”

The convincing details sent fans into a tizzy. But it didn’t take long for news stations such as KSAT to debunk the hoax.

When will Yolanda Saldívar get out of prison?

Yolanda Saldivar, 60, was convicted of gunning down Selena, the undisputed Queen of Tejano, back in 1995. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Saldivar will be eligible for parole in 2025.

DETAILS: https://t.co/S0KIMR1CPs pic.twitter.com/wNA9X6ALDs — ABC 7 Amarillo (@ABC7Amarillo) July 8, 2021

All fake news aside, Selena’s killer will be eligible for parole in only two years.

In September 1995, months after Quintanilla’s death, Yolanda Saldívar received the maximum sentence for first-degree murder: life in prison. However, the conviction came with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

So, in 2025, Selena’s killer could walk out of Mountain View Unit in Gatesville, Texas. KSAT reports that Saldívar will be 60, giving her a decent amount of her life left to live. Although it likely won’t be easy, Selena Quintanilla’s loved ones and fans will anxiously watch to see Saldívar’s fate.