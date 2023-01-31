Self-Proclaimed ‘Good Driver’ George Harrison Was Once in a Car Accident

Baby, you can drive their cars. Each of the Beatles members had cars and drove, even if the self-proclaimed “good driver” George Harrison got into an accident. Here’s what the “Here Comes the Sun” songwriter said about tapping another car.

What cars did the Beatles drive?

Guitarist George Harrison of the rock and roll band The Beatles records on a Rickenbacker electric guitar | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The Fab Four — comprised of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Harrison, and Ringo Starr — were the owners of some fabulous cars.

According to We Buy Any Car, the Beatles each had some impressive cars to cruise around in. Lennon drove a Rolls-Royce Phantom V, Harrison had an Austin Mini, McCartney an Aston Martin DB5, and Ringo Starr owned a Facel Vega II Coupé. However, Lennon has since said he owned “too many cars.”

“I imagine writing a series for the ‘People’ saying ‘I was going to spend, spend, spend,’” he said (via Beatles Interviews). I thought about this a while back and decided I’d been a bit extravagant and bought too many cars, so I put the Ferrari and the Mini up for sale.”

“Then one of the accountants said I was all right, so I got the cars back,” he continued. “It’s the old story of never knowing how much we’ve got.”

The Beatles’ George Harrison got in a car accident

In 1964, the Beatles appeared in a press conference just before their performance at Kansas City’s Municipal Stadium. They answered questions about life outside of music — including a car accident involving Harrison.

“It wasn’t a wreck” Harrison clarified (via Beatles Interviews). “I only just tapped into some fella and knocked the headlamp in. But you see, the further away you are the worse the damage appears. I mean, over here the car was a write-off, but actually it wasn’t. And it was fixed within three days.”

Harrison added that the other person’s insurance paid for the damage because the accident was his fault. After a pause, the musician said, “I’m a good driver.”

Harrison wasn’t the only Beatles member with some driving troubles. McCartney actually lost his driver’s license, elaborating on what happened during the same interview.

“I lost it a year ago,” the songwriter said. “I just got it back now, actually. Speeding, three times. If they catch you three times, you lose it. Got caught.”

The Beatles released their song ‘Drive Me Car’ off ‘Rubber Soul’

The Beatles even released a song titled “Drive Me Car,” written by the duo of Lennon and McCartney. The remastered vision on Spotify now holds over 85 million plays, with lyrics detailing a girl with dreams of fame.

“Baby, you can drive my car,” the artists sing in the chorus. “Yes, I’m gonna be a star / Baby, you can drive my car / And maybe I’ll love you.”

The Beatles disbanded in 1970, with each member branching out as a solo artist. Now, music by the Beatles is available on most major streaming platforms.