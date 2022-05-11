‘Selling Sunset’: Chrishell Says Jason Is ‘Living His Best Life’ After Their Breakup

Some Selling Sunset fans are upset about how a breakup has played out. Chrishell Stause addressed them and claimed Jason Oppenheim has also been moving on.

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim talk about their breakup on ‘Selling Sunset’

Selling Sunset fans watched Chrishell and Jason reveal their relationship to everyone in The Oppenheim Group in season 5. They often talked about their future, with Chrishell wanting a baby and Jason being unsure. The couple was even going through the fertility process while undecided.

But in the finale, Jason came to terms with the fact that he didn’t want to be a father. They broke up, and Chrishell was sad.

The reunion showed them addressing their breakup. Jason said their relationship was very much real, and he feels a lot of sadness and loss. Chrishell also looked sad while he spoke. But the episode ended with her revealing she’s dating a non-binary drummer named G Flip.

Chrishell says Jason is ‘living his best life’

Some fans are upset at Chrishell for moving on and dating G Flip. She decided to address them in a video on Instagram.

She said, “As much as I wished what I wanted in my last relationship aligned the same things, it didn’t. And that’s OK. That doesn’t diminish how much love that we had for each other, Jason and I, and how much we want each other to genuinely be happy.”

The reality star said she wished they were in the same place in life, but G Flip has opened her eyes to what her future could look like to them. “I have so many more options and things in my future,” Chrishell said.

She later addressed her breakup again. “No, he didn’t have someone to speak about that he’s dating,” she said. “That doesn’t mean he’s not having–living his best life and as he should. But it is different in our situations where I think it looked one way.” The realtor said she wants him to live his best life, and they still love and respect each other.

She joked about their relationship

Chrishell also has a sense of humor about the situation. One fan tweeted, “I feel bad for @Chrishell7. Imagine going out of your way to f*** your boss for extra listings and him being too selfish to want to invest in a relationship with her… Jason sucks. #SellingSunset #SellingSunsetFinale.”

The reality star quoted this and tweeted, “Thank you. I truly appreciate you understanding MY side. After all that work I put in overtime?!”

Another fan replied, “This is the third day in a row you mention Jason. That’s why fans keep bringing him up too. Please stop it’s getting embarrassing how you don’t want to let those emotions go omg. Is Gflip ok with this?? I guess fans might be right you need to heal, Jesus take the wheel.” Chrishell then wrote, “He actually thinks I am hilarious. But where we going Jesus? I call shotgun!”

