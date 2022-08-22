‘Selling Sunset’: Producers Want Chelsea Lazkani as Christine Quinn’s Replacement Villain

Out with the old and in with the new! Netflix’s reality show, Selling Sunset, follows the glamorous and dramatic lives of several California realtors as they sell enormous houses to the rich and famous. The past few seasons featured Christine Quinn as public enemy number one. Now, the mom of one is leaving the show. Everyone knows any good reality TV show worth its weight has a standout villain, but now that Christine is leaving, who will fill her Louboutins? It sounds like Selling Sunset producers have Chelsea Lazkani in mind.

‘Selling Sunset’ star Chelsea Lazkani might be the next villain. | Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

Christine Quinn and Chelsea Lazkani became fast friends in ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 5

In one of the earlier episodes of Selling Sunset Season 5, Christine met Chelsea Lazkani at an open house. The two women hit it off right away. It wasn’t long before Christine managed to secure Chelsea a spot at The Oppenheim Group. There’s more than meets the eye in every reality TV scene, but Chelsea promised that her connection with Christine was the real deal.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Chelsea said, “That was my first ever encounter with her [Christine]. So whatever you see transpire on TV, or what you’ve seen transpire on TV, was just about as organic as it gets and it was really just so beautiful to have that initial, instant, electric connection with somebody. So I just want everybody to know that because I watch it back and I kind of have chills because I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I just met my best friend.'”

Chelsea provided a much-needed friend for Christine in The Oppenheim Group after falling out with most of her other co-workers. Chrishell Staus accused Christine of planting false stories about her divorce from her husband, This Is Us actor Justin Hartley. She also accused Christine of spreading rumors that Chrishell began dating the Oppenheim Group owner, Jason Oppenheim, before Chrishell and Hartley divorced. Christine also feuded with several other co-workers throughout the first five seasons of Selling Sunset.

Why ‘Selling Sunset’ star Chelsea Lazkani might be the perfect villain to replace Christine Quinn

With Christine’s departure, Selling Sunset producers are supposedly “scrambling” to find someone to replace her as the main antagonist in the series.

TMZ reports, “We’re told execs approached Chelsea about playing into the villain role once it became clear to producers in June Christine wasn’t coming back, leading to conversations with Chelsea about embracing the role Christine played so well. Our sources say producers understand Chelsea, a British real estate agent who joined the show in season 5, has big shoes to fill here … but they’re hopeful she can step up to the plate.”

Christine’s friendship with Chelsea already sets her up as somewhat of an antagonist to the other women in the Oppenheim Group. With almost everyone against Christine in Selling Sunset Season 5, it’s understandable that the ladies would feel a little apprehensive about Chelsea overall. However, if Chelsea doesn’t want to lean into the villain role, TMZ’s sources also say they have a couple of other women who might fit the bill. Two newcomers in Selling Sunset Season 6, Brie Tiesi and Nicole Young, might decide to stir the pot once they arrive at the brokerage. With filming only recently starting, it’s too early to tell.

The series has already been renewed for season 7

Christine’s exit from the show might come as a relief for some of the women at the Oppenheim Group. However, her absence has the potential to create a much less exciting atmosphere. As of now, Netflix hasn’t announced a premiere date for Selling Sunset Season 6. We do know that Netflix renewed the show for season 7. Thankfully, there’s the premiere of Selling the O.C. on Aug. 24, 2022, to tide us over in the meantime.

Selling Sunset Seasons 1-5 are currently streaming on Netflix.

