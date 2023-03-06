‘Selling Sunset’ Star Christine Quinn Left LA for Paris: France Has Always Been the ‘Dream’

Christine Quinn left The Oppenheim Group ahead of Selling Sunset Season 6. Now, the Netflix reality star and luxury real estate agent reportedly lives and works in Paris, France. Here’s what we know about Quinn’s exit from The O Group to pursue other project, her decision to leave the Netflix series, and her exit from the country.

Christine Quinn in Paris, France | Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Christine Quinn started a brokerage in April 2022

“We work with buyers, sellers, and agents,” Quinn tweeted on April 23, 2022. “Don’t get left behind…”

We work with buyers, sellers, and agents.



Don’t get left behind… ? https://t.co/yYn0MuhESc — Christine Quinn (@XtineQuinn) April 23, 2022

Quinn isn’t in much of Selling Sunset Season 5. In addition to the drama between her and The O Group’s employees, Quinn was working on a business of her own — RealOpen.

According to the RealOpen site, “RealOpen is built by a team of people passionate about pushing the boundaries of real estate and finance.” The site’s about us page continues: “We are the bridge between the bright future of digital assets and anachronistic industries in need of disruption.”

According to Quinn’s Instagram post from the same day, “It took over a year of hard work and tenacity to create this platform and patent-pending technology to revolutionize the housing market.” Quinn started the company with her husband Christian Dumontet, the CEO of Foodler and an early adopter of cryptocurrency. They operate RealOpen with Jim Ricotta, Johnny Schiro, Julie K. O’Neill, David Rich, and Alan Rosca. Later, the company launched RealScore, a crypto credit scoring system.

‘Selling Sunset’ star reportedly lives in Paris now

After her exit from The Oppenheim Group, Quinn’s exit from the Netflix series followed. Then, at the end of 2022, Quinn reportedly left LA for good. “The city is as dead as the Hollywood Cemetery,” Quinn told Perfect Magazine from her “forthcoming home of Paris” (via Instagram). “RIP.”

Christine Quinn on Working with Hollywood Stylist Maeve Reilly: ‘It Was Love at First Sight’ https://t.co/We6DXLDS3V — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 9, 2023

“It might just be the perfect setting to capitalize on her fashion canonization,” Perfect’s caption continues. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Quinn and her husband listed their $8 million Hollywood Hills home on RealOpen. It’s unclear if they have purchased a home in Paris yet.

Paris was always the goal for Christine Quinn and her husband

In her November 2022 interview with Forbes, Quinn said her and her husband’s dream “has always been to live in France, and specifically Paris.” She added: “We’re looking for a classic Parisian, Haussmann-style building, ideally with modern updates to the interior. We enjoy a well-lit living environment as we’ve become accustomed to in Los Angeles.”

‘Selling Sunset’ fans find Christine’s move to Paris very Emily Cooper

While Quinn’s move to Paris isn’t necessarily news, some Selling Sunset fans are just discovering her decision to leave the country. Many don’t think Quinn will last long in Paris.

“I think it’s just another American who has a Gossip Girl vision of Paris,” said one Reddit user. “Emily in Paris but then Christine in Paris. same overdressed clothes with too [many] prints, croissants with jus de fruit, sex, and maybe some culture.” Others agree, believing Quinn has a fantasy view of life in Paris. But only time will tell how long she stays in the City of Light.