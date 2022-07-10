‘Selling Sunset’ Star Heather Rae Young Explains Why She and Tarek El Moussa Didn’t Invite Christina Hall to Their Wedding

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young revealed why she and Tarek El Moussa didn’t invite his ex, Christina Hall, to their wedding. The Flip or Flop stars continued working together on their hit show after their divorce, and they co-parent two children, so it’s not like they can’t stand to be in the same room together, and they seem to have a good relationship. Here’s why the Selling Sunset star said they didn’t want Hall at their wedding.

(L-R) Heather Rae Young, Tarek El Moussa, and Christina Hall | Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Tarek El Moussa married ‘Selling Sunset’ star Heather Rae Young after divorcing Christina Hall

Flip or Flop stars Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall got married in 2009, long before they appeared on HGTV. The former couple share two children: a daughter named Taylor, born in 2010, and a son named Brayden, born in 2015.

Hall and El Moussa launched Flip or Flop in 2013, and the reality series became a huge success. Although they separated in 2016 and divorced in 2018, they continued filming together until the show finally ended in March 2022.

While separated from El Moussa, Hall started dating Wheeler Dealers star Ant Anstead in 2017. Hall married the English TV presenter in December 2018, and they had a son named Hudson in September 2019.

El Moussa met Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young on July 4, 2019. They got married in October 2021, and their wedding was filmed for a discovery+ special called Tarek and Heather: The Big I Do.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are officially off the market and we have every lavish detail from their wedding day. https://t.co/Xhi69jwa5Q pic.twitter.com/cQ95O3bJvz — E! News (@enews) October 25, 2021

Heather Rae Young explained why she and Tarek El Moussa didn’t invite Christina Hall to their wedding

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young did not invite Christina Hall to their wedding, even though, according to Young, the exes “have a really good relationship.”

The Selling Sunset star also revealed that she and Hall talked every day. “We communicate every day about the kids, either through text or in person, and I think just helping each other out when we need it,” Young told US Weekly in March 2021. “If she needs a little bit more help, or I need a little bit more help, we help each other. If we need to borrow something, we let each other borrow things.”

Young added that she and the Christina on the Coast star got along well, and she praised Hall’s parenting. “Her and I, we get along great,” the Netflix star said. “I think she’s a great mom, and I think she sees how much I love the kids, and I would do anything for them.”

But, when it came time to send out wedding invitations, Young and El Moussa decided to leave Hall and her then-husband, Ant Anstead, off the guest list.

“We don’t go to dinner with them, we don’t have lunch with them,” Young explained during an episode of PeopleTV’s Reality Check. “We have a civil, great relationship for the kids, and that’s where it ends.”

She added, “I don’t think I would like to have his ex at my wedding.”

Tarek El Moussa won't invite ex Christina Anstead to wedding with Heather Rae Young https://t.co/RPB7NyarIG pic.twitter.com/AFWenFLH5M — Page Six (@PageSix) October 10, 2020

The ‘Selling Sunset’ star also didn’t invite her co-star, Christine Quinn, to the wedding

Christina Hall wasn’t the only person Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young excluded from their wedding. Young’s Selling Sunset co-star, Christine Quinn, didn’t receive an invitation, either.

Young explained that she didn’t invite Quinn due to trust issues. “She did not get an invite to the wedding,” the Netflix star told Page Six in November 2021. “I am big on loyalty, I’m big on friendships and trust, and I do not trust her. I don’t think she’s a loyal person.”

One of the problems Young had with Quinn was that she called Young and El Moussa “Speidi” after Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag of The Hills. Young also didn’t like how Quinn brought up someone they had both dated at the same time during a season 4 episode of Selling Sunset.

“Christine decided to share my personal business, which has nothing to do with her and me,” Young said. “I think it’s disrespectful to do to someone and uncalled for, and, like I said, it’s so irrelevant in my life.”

She added, “At the time I was getting married, so I just think she did something very disrespectful.”

