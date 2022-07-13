‘Selling Sunset’ Star Heather Rae Young Is Pregnant and Expecting Her 1st Baby With Tarek El Moussa

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young is pregnant! The celebrity real estate agent just revealed that she and her husband, Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa, are expecting their first biological child together. Here’s how Young shared the news and what she has said in the past about having children.

‘Selling Sunset’ star Heather Rae Young is pregnant and expecting her first biological child with husband Tarek El Moussa

On July 13, Heather Rae Young shared an Instagram post announcing that she is pregnant. The Selling Sunset star posted several photos from a maternity shoot.

She wore a white silk dress and a large pearl necklace in the photos. In the first image, her husband, Tarek El Moussa, kissed her baby bump. Her two stepchildren, Taylor and Brayden, joined the couple in one of the photos.

“Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!! 🤍,” Young captioned the sweet pictures.

Fans are overjoyed for Heather Rae Young after she revealed she is pregnant with Tarek El Moussa

Heather Rae Young’s fans and friends were quick to congratulate the Netflix star in the comments section of her Instagram post after she announced that she is pregnant.

Her Selling Sunset co-star, Chrishell Stause, commented, “SO SO SO happy for youuuuu♥️♥️♥️ Lucky little one to have you 😘😘.”

Fans left messages like, “So happy for you all!!! Loved capturing this special time in your life 🤍🎉,” and, “So happy for you guys ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

And on Tarek El Moussa’s matching Instagram post announcing the pregnancy, friends and fans congratulated the Flip or Flop star on his third child.

Another cast member, Romain Bonnet, wrote, “So happy for you ! 💯.”

And Ant Anstead, the English TV presenter who married El Moussa’s ex-wife Christina Hall after their divorce, commented, “Huge congratulations you two! Thrilled for you all! ❤️ x.”

The ‘Selling Sunset’ star previously said her body wasn’t ‘ready’ to have a baby

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa have spoken often about getting pregnant and having a baby together. Young is already the stepmother to El Moussa’s two children, whom he shares with his ex-wife and former co-star, Christina Hall. And she has said that she “can’t wait” to have a baby with her famous husband.

But in April, the 34-year-old Selling Sunset star told Page Six that she was too busy and didn’t feel ready for pregnancy yet. “I have a lot of things coming up and a lot to prepare for,” Young said. “Already having two kids and balancing work and life and family – just everything. I just felt like my body’s not ready.”

Young added that she wanted to go into pregnancy feeling “very excited, not stressed, not feeling overwhelmed,” and she was “just not at that place right now.”

She and El Moussa recently announced that they are launching a new reality show, The Flipping El Moussas, and she will be filming the upcoming season of Selling Sunset.

