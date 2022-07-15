‘Selling Sunset’ Star Heather Rae Young Shares the Exact Moment She Told Tarek El Moussa She Was Pregnant

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young is pregnant, and the celebrity real estate agent just shared the special moment when she told her husband, Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa, the exciting baby news. Here’s how Young revealed her pregnancy to El Moussa and how he reacted to finding out they are having a baby.

‘Selling Sunset’ star Heather Rae Young is pregnant and expecting her first biological child with husband Tarek El Moussa

On July 13, Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa shared matching Instagram posts revealing that she is pregnant and they are expecting their first baby together. Young is the stepmother to El Moussa’s two children, Brayden and Taylor, from his first marriage to Christina Hall.

The kids appeared in one of the photos the couple posted from a maternity shoot. Young wore a white silk dress, while El Moussa matched her in a white button-down shirt and black pants. The family took the pictures on the beach with the ocean in the background.

“Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!! 🤍,” the reality star couple captioned the sweet photos.

Heather Rae Young shared the exact moment she told Tarek El Moussa she was pregnant

The day after her pregnancy reveal, Heather Rae Young showed fans exactly how she gave Tarek El Moussa the exciting news. On July 14, Young shared an Instagram video of the moment she told her husband she was pregnant with his baby.

The Selling Sunset star wore a gray sweatsuit while her Flip or Flop star husband matched her in a black sweatsuit. El Moussa held a white box in his lap that his wife had given him. They struggled to open the large box together before El Moussa examined its contents. He looked shocked when he figured out what was inside.

“Are you pregnant?” El Moussa smiled and asked Young, who nodded. “Holy s***!”

He kissed and embraced his laughing wife before saying, “So many questions! So many questions! I told you to take a pregnancy test today! I told you!”

In the slide following the video, Young revealed the contents of the box she gave El Moussa. It held a little gray onesie that said “BEAR CUB” and three positive pregnancy tests.

The reality TV couple’s fans and friends loved the baby news reveal video

Heather Rae Young’s friends and fans loved the video of her revealing she is pregnant to Tarek El Moussa. Many of them left kind words in the comments section of her Instagram post.

Her Selling Sunset co-star, Chrishell Stause, wrote, “😭😭😭sooooo sweet!!! So excited for you guys!!!”

One fan commented, “Aww my son is wearing this onesie right now😂 congratulations!!” And another wrote, “Omg cutest moments ever😍😍😍so happy for you guys!!!”

One fan said, “Awwwww love everything about this!!!! Congratulations to you both!!!! You’re gonna be amazing! Enjoy your pregnancy every single day! ❤️❤️❤️🙏💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻.”

And another fan congratulated the couple by writing, “I wish you guys nothing but the best! So excited to see your family growing. And I can’t wait to see the beautiful moments to come. 💗💙.”

