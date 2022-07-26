‘Selling Sunset Star’ Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa Reveal Their Baby’s Sex

Just two weeks ago, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young announced that she is pregnant and expecting her first baby with Tarek El Moussa, and the couple revealed the baby’s sex. Here’s how Young and El Moussa shared the news and what fans are saying about it.

‘Selling Sunset’ star Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa recently announced that they are having their first baby together

On July 13, reality TV stars Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young shared matching Instagram posts revealing that they are expecting their first baby together. Young is already the stepmother to El Moussa’s two children, Taylor and Brayden, from his first marriage to Christina Hall.

The Selling Sunset star has been open about her fertility journey and experience with IVF, but the couple said that the baby was conceived naturally. “It was a huge shock,” Young told People. “We just weren’t expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan.”

But now that the shock has worn off, Young thinks the timing of her first baby was “meant to be.” “I think when you least expect it and there’s no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be,” she said. “I’m so excited that it happened like this.”

The couple announced the happy news by sharing photos from a beach maternity shoot. El Moussa’s two kids appeared in some of the pictures, wearing T-shirts that said, “BABY EL MOUSSA COMING JANUARY 2023.”

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa revealed the sex of their baby

Less than two weeks after Heather Rae Young announced her pregnancy, she and Tarek El Moussa also revealed their baby’s sex. On July 24, the reality TV couple shared a matching Instagram video from their gender reveal party.

Heather wore a white dress with the words “BABY EL MOUSSA” on a diamond chain across the back. The party was decorated with blue and pink flowers and balloons with matching snacks.

Taylor and Brayden stood next to their father and stepmother in the clip. The 11-year-old wore a pink dress, seemingly hoping for a girl, while the 6-year-old wore a blue shirt, rooting for a boy.

On the count of three, the family and attendees set off party poppers, launching a shower of blue confetti into the air. It looks like the El Moussas will have a baby boy in January.

Fans congratulated the ‘Selling Sunset’ star and the ‘Flip or Flop’ star

Friends and fans congratulated Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa on the news by commenting on their baby’s sex reveal post.

Young’s Selling Sunset co-star, Jason Oppenheim, wrote, “Yes!!!!!!!!!!!!!! A BOY!!!”

Some fans pointed out that Young looked disappointed by the sex reveal. In a comment that already has 100 likes, one fan wrote, “Aww the face when you were hoping for that girl 😅.”

And another fan wrote, “Congratulations sweetie. Boys lovvvvvvve their mommies 💙💙💙💙.”

