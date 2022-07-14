‘Selling Sunset’ Stars React to Heather Rae Young’s Pregnancy With Tarek El Moussa

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young just announced that she is pregnant and expecting her first biological child with Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa. Her Netflix castmates have been reacting to the news on social media. Here’s how Young revealed her pregnancy and what her Selling Sunset co-stars said about it.

‘Selling Sunset’ star Heather Rae Young announced that she is pregnant and expecting her first baby with Tarek El Moussa

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa got married in October 2021 after dating for two years. The reality stars just announced that they are expecting their first child together via matching Instagram posts. El Moussa has two children, 11-year-old Taylor and 6-year-old Brayden, with his ex-wife and former co-star, Christina Hall.

On July 13, Young and El Moussa shared photos from a beach maternity shoot to announce the pregnancy. The Selling Sunset star wore a white silk dress and a pearl necklace, while her husband wore a white button-down shirt and black pants.

In one picture, El Moussa kneeled in the sand to kiss Young’s baby bump. In another photo, Brayden and Taylor joined the couple as they frolicked by the ocean.

“Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!! 🤍,” Young and El Moussa captioned the posts.

Heather Rae Young’s ‘Selling Sunset’ co-stars reacted to the news of her pregnancy

Many of Heather Rae Young’s Selling Sunset co-stars congratulated her on the news of her pregnancy. They left sweet messages in the comments section of her Instagram post.

Chrishell Stause, who has spoken frequently about her desire to have children, wrote, “SO SO SO happy for youuuuu♥️♥️♥️ Lucky little one to have you 😘😘.”

Maya Vander, who has been visibly pregnant while working on past seasons of the Netflix show, commented, “Yesssss!!!! Love you both and big congratulations!!!!❤️❤️🙌.”

Season 5 newcomer Chelsea Lazkani said, “Aaaaaaaaaaahhhh 🥺 congratulations to the best, most caring and loving mommy. Love you guys ❤️.”

Mary Fitzgerlad’s husband, Romain Bonnet, commented, “So happy for you guys !! 💯💯🙏🏼.”

And Brett Oppenheim’s ex-girlfriend, Tina Louise (who appeared briefly on Selling Sunset season 5), wrote, “Yay!!!!!!!! Congratulations.”

Although some of Heather Rae Young’s Selling Sunset co-stars were quick to congratulate her on her pregnancy, several castmates were noticeably missing from the comments section.

Although Brett Oppenheim’s ex-girlfriend Tina Louise left a sweet message, Brett and his twin, Jason, did not publicly extend their congratulations. And while Romain Bonnet wrote some kind words, his wife, Mary Fitzgerald, hasn’t commented.

Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz, Vanessa Villela, and Emma Hernan also have yet to send good wishes to their pregnant co-star.

Another castmate notably absent from Young’s comment section, although perhaps more expectedly so, is Christine Quinn. In November 2021, Young explained why she didn’t invite Quinn to her and Tarek El Moussa’s wedding.

“She did not get an invite to the wedding,” the Netflix star told Page Six. “I am big on loyalty, I’m big on friendships and trust, and I do not trust her. I don’t think she’s a loyal person.”

Although it was confirmed at the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion that Quinn would no longer work for The Oppenheim Group, she has said that she will be back for season 6 of the popular show. Quinn recently started her own brokerage, so perhaps competition between the two agencies will be a plot point in the upcoming season.

