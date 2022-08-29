‘Selling the OC’ Introduces the ‘Nosey’; Alex Hall Explains the Act, Tyler Hopes They ‘End’

Selling the OC brings Selling Sunset fans a whole new batch of luxury realtors, over-the-top listings, and of course, drama. But we’re not here to talk about Kayla Cardona making a move on Tyler Stanaland. Instead, we want to talk about the “nosey” Alex Hall gave Tyler during The Oppenheim Groups’ OC office beach day. First, let’s explore what a “nosey” even is. Then we’ll talk about Alex’s explanation of the act as seen in season 1 of the Netflix series and, more importantly, how Tyler doesn’t even like “noseys.”

Alex Hall, Nosey Creator | Netflix

Alex Hall explains what a ‘nosey’ is

When it comes to Selling the OC, “nosey” doesn’t mean prying in someone’s business. Instead, it’s a form of affection (we think). “Who wants a nosey?” the cast of Selling the OC chanted on the beach to the tune of the Baha Men’s signature song.

The Cuddle Puddle: Gio Helou, Kayla Carmona, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Polly Brindle, Tyler Stanaland and Lauren Brito | Netflix

“It’s where you put your mouth over someone’s nose and you blow really hard so that the air comes out of their mouth,” Alex tells Tudum. “It’s so disgusting, but it’s quite hilarious.”

The act later became a point of contention when Alexandra Jarvis and Alexandra Rose called Hall out for the “double standard” her nosey presented. Kayla tried to hook up with Tyler and it was a big red flag, but putting his entire nose in her mouth was OK? The Alexs think not.

Alex Hall says there’s nothing sexual about the ‘nosey’ and Tyler doesn’t even like them

Selling the OC premiered on Aug. 24, with many reality TV fans tuning in over the weekend. Hall’s Instagram DMs were flooded with questions from fans, many of them wondering about the “nosey” debacle.

“You are all entitled to your opinion but there is nothing sexual [about] a nosey,” Hall clarified in her Instagram Stories. Ironically, as Tyler pointed out to Tudum, “noseys” are “the worst thing ever.”

“I hope it’s something that ends with our group,” he told the outlet. “I hope it’s something that you never have to experience.”

‘Noseys’ originated with the ‘Selling the OC’ star

According to Tyler, a lifelong OC native, “noseys” are a signature Hall thing. “It’s not an OC thing,” he told Tudum. “It’s an Alex Hall thing.”

“A nosey is a weird family thing that we do,” Alex elaborated. “It makes a very disgusting sound and it catches the person off guard… I do it to my children. My mom does it to me. It gets even grosser: We do it to our dogs.”

‘Selling the OC’ fans aren’t sure how to feel about ‘noseys’

Like The Oppenheim Group’s Orange County office, most fans are disgusted by “noseys.” Brandi Marshall told Tudum: “Noseys are nasty.” Similarly, Rose doesn’t think people should be doing that, “especially when other people are married.”

“Although I very much enjoyed Selling the OC I really wish I could go back in time to when I was still blissfully unaware of what a ‘nosey’ was,” said one person on Twitter. Another tweet reads: “Last thought on Selling [the] OC… wtf is a nosey??? If someone did that to me they would be slapped.”

Watch Selling the OC on Netflix to see the “nosey” for yourself.

