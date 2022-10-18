Selma Blair Leaves ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31 During ‘Most Memorable Year’ Night; Here’s Why

Selma Blair performed her last dance during the “Most Memorable Year” night of Dancing with the Stars Season 31. After dancing the waltz to “What the World Needs Now Is Love” with her partner Sasha Farber, Blair received a perfect score from the judges. Here’s why she’s leaving the competition and what Blair had to say about her exit.

Selma Blair left ‘Dancing with the Stars’ because of her MS

Blair was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2018. During the Oct. 17 episode of Dancing with the Stars, Blair said that was her most memorable year because, before being diagnosed, she considered herself a failure as a mother. After understanding what MS does to the body, Blair said: “I started living again in 2018. The universal support of enough people changed my life.”

Throughout the competition, Blair’s doctors were carefully monitoring her progress. After Disney+ Night, Blair was encouraged to exit the competition. “I had these MRIs and it all adds up to … I can’t go on with the competition,” Blair told Farber.

Ultimately, her body was “taking a hit,” and the competition was “too much for her bones.” Instead of doing extensive damage, Blair decided to self-eliminate.

Selma Blair’s son Arthur Saint Bleick was there for her final dance

As Blair explained at the end of the “Most Memorable Year” episode, she’s returning to being a full-time mom. Her son, Arthur Saint Bleick, who she shares with Jason Bleick, was there in support. She wanted to show him how sometimes you have to make hard decisions despite how much you want to do something, like leaving Dancing with the Stars despite her love of dance.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ fans were moved by Selma Blair’s last dance

Selma’s exit was emotional for everyone in the ballroom and those watching at home. “My eyes are swollen and red,” said one fan on Reddit.

“Selma danced absolutely amazing every single week. I feel so fortunate that I got back into this show last year so that I was around to watch her journey this year. What a gorgeous send-off for her. I will miss her so much but I’m just so thankful that she was on this show. Thank you for that, Selma. Thank you for everything.” ‘DWTS’ Fan, Reddit

Omg crying. So proud of you @SelmaBlair !! You had the best partner !! Love you @SashaFarber #dwts — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) October 18, 2022

Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who danced with Farber in season 17 of DWTS, also expressed her support on Twitter. “Omg crying,” she wrote. “So proud of you @SelmaBlair!! You had the best partner!! Love you @SashaFarber.”

Another Redditor said: “Such a beautiful soul. Selma is an inspiration with her strength, her grace, her beauty, and her determination.”

‘Dancing with the Stars’ eliminations will continue during ‘Prom Night’

This week, Dancing with the Stars is airing two live episodes. The second night of dance premieres on Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will feature performances inspired by “Prom Night.” Since Blair self-eliminated, only one couple will be sent home at the end of tonight’s episode.

See Blair on Good Morning America on Oct. 18. Watch the “Prom Night” episode of Dancing with the Stars only on Disney+.

