The Sentimental Inspiration Behind Miranda Lambert’s Home Goods Line, Wanda June

In addition to being a country singer, Miranda Lambert is also a businesswoman. Recently, Lambert launched a home goods line called Wanda June Home. Lambert launched the line in June 2022, and Wanda June is available to purchase in Walmart.

In June, Lambert was interviewed by People Magazine about Wanda June Home. In the interview, Lambert explained that the home goods line is meant to be “cozy.”

“It’s based on memories,” Lambert said. “A lot of my most fond memories have been around the table and in cozy spaces.”

She continued, “We wanted the whole thing to be a little bit collectible, something you could pass down — because my mom and I both have pieces of my grandmother’s china, tablecloths and tablewares and things that really mean something that our grandmothers had.”

The name for Wanda June home is inspired by Lambert’s family. Her mother’s name is Beverly June, and her grandmother’s name is Wanda Louise.

To launch the line, Lambert shared an Instagram post with photos of her, her mother, and her grandmother with the caption “3 names. 3 generations.”

What one should expect from the Wanda June line

Speaking with People Magazine, Lambert shared what fans who want to purchase products from the Wanda June Home line should expect. According to Lambert, one can expect to feel like how she does around her family.

“You can walk in any of our places, kick off your shoes and make a drink. I get that from my mom and from my grandma: ‘Y’all come in and sit a while — here’s a Crown and Coke at 1 in the afternoon.’ I feel like that’s what we’re doing with Wanda June,” Lambert told People Magazine.

She continued, “The whole line’s very cute and sassy, but it’s really about how this casserole dish holds a meal for a family that’s going to make a memory sitting on this table.”

Family is important to Miranda Lambert

Part of the inspiration for the Wanda June line comes from Lambert’s experience of having a “chaotic life” as a singer.

Lambert told People Magazine she wants the line to feel “Friendly, warm and cozy… because I have kind of a chaotic life at times with travel, so I want my personal spaces to feel inspiring and fun.”

For Lambert, one of the most important things in her life is family, and Wanda June is dedicated to the appreciation she has for “the women in” her “family.”

“The women in my family were very strong-headed, strong-willed, and made something out of nothing, because we didn’t come from much,” Lambert told People Magazine. “My whole life, I’ve watched my mom go through some hard stuff, pick herself up by her bootstraps and go kick a**. That’s just who she is. I got so much of that from her, and she got it from her mom.”

