‘Serendipity’ Star Kate Beckinsale Explains Why Watching Her Movies Makes Her ‘Cringe’

So it’s been a while since you’ve seen Serendipity. You know, the holiday romantic comedy starring John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale? Well, the Hollywood star has seen it too, and she wasn’t feeling the love.

Beckinsale might not be a fan of the film, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t watch it this holiday season. In fact, you can even catch a glimpse of her in one of the film‘s most iconic scenes. Just make sure you have a box of tissues handy.

2011 holiday rom-com ‘Serendipity‘

Serendipity stars Kate Beckinsale and John Cusack in 2001 | Jeff Vespa Archive/WireImage

Just before Christmas in New York City, the last black cashmere gloves are making their way to Bloomingdale’s checkout register. Jonathan (John Cusack) and Sara (Kate Beckinsale) simultaneously claim the gloves at check out. So it starts: Sara and Jonathan go to a tiny coffee shop called Serendipity to decide who gets to keep them.

In Central Park, they skate. They notice that Sara’s freckles on her forearm match the pattern of the Cassiopeia constellation in the sky above them. She writes her cell number in a book, claiming she’ll resell it to some random bookshop the next day.

Jonathan writes his number on a five-dollar bill, which Sara hands to a street seller. If their relationship is meant to be, the book will find its way to him; the five-dollar bill will find her.

A few years later, Jonathan is getting ready to wed Halley (Bridget Moynahan) in New York. Lars (John Corbett) asks Sara to marry him on the West Coast.

Jonathan and Sara both recall their enjoyable night. Jonathan sets out to locate the book with his friend Dean (Jeremy Piven). Sara travels to New York to find Jonathan with her friend Eve (Molly Shannon).

Kate Beckinsale’s reaction to watching ‘Serendipity’

Beckinsale recently revealed she doesn’t enjoy watching her old films. The last time she saw Serendipity was about 10 years ago. In a recent interview with Vulture, Beckinsale opened up about her thoughts on the film.

“Gosh, I haven’t seen it in a long time. I don’t like watching my own movies. It makes me cringe.” she admitted. “Not because I don’t like the movie; it’s like hearing your voice on a voice message. You just kind of go, ‘Oh, no, is that really what I sound like?'”

She recalls a brief instance when she attempted to persuade her daughter Lily to watch one of her more appealing movies. But Lily showed no signs of interest. At least she can take comfort in the knowledge that she’s not alone. Many actors feel the same way about their early work.

What Beckinsale has been working on recently

Beckinsale has yet another significant movie scheduled very soon. Canary Black will see the hero of the Underworld saga tackling the spy genre. Pierre Morel, who was behind Taken and Peppermint, will direct the action thriller.

Rupert Friend joins Kate Beckinsale in Anton thriller ‘Canary Black’; first image unveiled https://t.co/RWh9e6hViq pic.twitter.com/74n1KxBsSx — Screen International (@Screendaily) November 2, 2022

Beckinsale will depict top-level CIA operative Avery Graves in the Matthew Kennedy script, who terrorists coerce to betray her nation to save her abducted husband. She resorts to her underworld connections to live after being cut off from her team and to assist in locating the sought-after intelligence that the captors are seeking.

Beckinsale will also play the lead role in the forthcoming comedy El Tonto, reports Giant Freakin’ Robot. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Charlie Day serves as the film’s writer and director. The film’s narrative centers on someone who loses everything after becoming an unintended celebrity. Although there is no launch date yet, we should find out more about the movie shortly.

Lastly, Kate Beckinsale will also appear in Prisoner’s Daughter. A dramatic story of a father who, after completing a 12-year prison sentence, battles for the affection of his child and grandchild. The release date for this project is similarly unknown, but it is now in the post-production phases.