‘Servant’ Season 4 Episode 1: Did the Audience See Sean’s True Self in ‘Pigeon?’

The Apple TV+ original Servant returned for its fourth and final season on Jan. 13, and it kicks off what looks like an incredibly tense conclusion to the story. The storytelling in the show is anything but straightforward, and fans constantly question what they see on screen. From the timeline to Leanne’s (Nell Tiger Free) true intention, the show remains a mystery wrapped in a riddle. In the Servant Season 4 premiere, “Pigeon,” audiences see a new version of Sean (Toby Kebbell) as he judges the fictional cooking show, Gourmet Gauntlet. He’s mean, condescending, and insulting, but is it possible viewers are finally seeing the real Sean?

Does ‘Servant’ Season 4 show the real Sean to audiences? | Apple TV+

Sean and Dorothy switch places in ‘Servant’ Season 4

In the beginning, fans saw Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) as the demanding head of the Turner household. Her career as a news reporter led to her segments constantly being broadcast in the background while Leanne cared for Jericho. It also seemed as though Dorothy served as the breadwinner for her family. Now, the tables have turned.

An odd amount of time focused on Sean as the judge on the cooking show Gourment Gauntlet. With Dorothy incapacitated by her fall in season 3, it looks as though Sean has taken on the role of breadwinner. Plus, this was something Leanne pushed for Sean to do last season, even though he was hesitant. However, throughout “Pigeon,” viewers saw clips of Sean screaming from the TV screen, a spot typically reserved for Dorothy in the past.

Is Sean just playing a part for the cooking show in ‘Servant’ Season 4?

Sean’s demeanor in the Servant Season 4 premiere contrasts with how audiences viewed him in previous seasons. In most cases, Sean attempts to smooth things over, and he does his best to protect Dorothy. If anything, Dorothy and Julian (Rupert Grint) lean into their rudeness toward others. Sean always seems to take on the role of peacekeeper. However, in “Pigeon,” we see him berate other contestants as the audience chants his name, encouraging him to act even worse.

Gourmet Gauntlet looks as if it’s a play on Gordon Ramsey’s personality in TV shows like Hell’s Kitchen, but what if Servant Season 4 is finally giving us a glimpse into the real Sean? Maybe this version of Sean has been tempered due to the presence of Dorothy, Leanne, and the others, and the cooking show gives him the opportunity to reveal his true self.

The theory that Sean sold his soul for fame and fortune

Sean explained in season 1 that he felt guilty for Jericho’s death and Dorothy’s mental breakdown because it happened during his time away from the house, again working for the TV show. But whether or not Leanne somehow manipulated him into taking the job this time remains unclear. But what if his guilt for leaving Dorothy and Jericho runs much deeper than viewers think?

One theory floating around posits that Sean’s fame came at the expense of Jericho’s life. Some fans believe Sean possibly sold his soul to the devil to achieve the notoriety of a famous chef, but in return, Jericho died. We know much of Servant centers around faith – whether it’s the Church of the Lesser Saints’ faith in God or Leanne’s faith that Dorothy and Sean deserved to be reunited with their baby. Regardless, Sean selling his soul for his own desire seems like a viable option. It makes sense that ever since he made the alleged deal, his life has devolved into a living hell.

Regardless, nine episodes remain in Servant Season 4 before we get the answers to all of our questions. Do you have any theories about the Turners and Leanne? Let us know in the comments down below!