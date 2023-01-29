‘Servant’ Season 4 ‘Séance’: That’s Not the First Time We’ve Seen the ‘Dark Cloud’

The newest episode of the Apple TV+ original series Servant dropped on Jan. 27, and, as usual, the ending left fans wondering about everything they just watched. In one of the final scenes of Servant Season 4, “Séance,” audiences caught a glimpse of a menacing black cloud-like entity. However, that’s not the first time viewers have seen this dark cloud.

‘Servant’ episode ‘Séance’ isn’t the first time audiences see a mysterious dark cloud. | Apple TV+

‘Servant’ Season 4’s ‘Séance’ introduced in-home nurses Bobbie and Beverly

After Dorothy’s arrival back home proved tougher than expected, she hired two live-in nurses, Bobbie and Beverly. The two women quickly made themselves at home in the Turner’s house, much to Leanne’s annoyance. As always, Leanne became suspicious that these women were secretly a part of the Church of the Lesser Saints. They assisted Dorothy however they could and encouraged her recovery, which ultimately pushed Leanne out of the picture.

Dorothy, desperate to regain her mobility, asked Beverly and Bobbie to help her recover by getting her back on her feet. However, Dorothy insisted on pushing her body too hard and proved she wasn’t ready to walk yet. Devastated, she asks them about their “alternative methods.” The women then approach Sean and suggest they “get it all out on the table” to see what they’re missing. They suggest a séance which Sean agrees to, along with Dorothy and Julian.

Bobbie sees a ‘dark cloud’ in her vision during the séance

During the séance, Bobbie “becomes the vessel” for any possible spirits in the house, and she describes a frightening vision. She mentions a man with dark hair but also says he has a “gentle energy.” Next, Bobbie describes a woman who she believes is Dorothy and Julian’s mother.

Her words quickly become dark, saying, “It’s a warning. She’s showing me this house, but it’s different. The paint is peeling, the walls and floors are rotting. I’ve never seen such a vision. She’s putting me on the street. I can see something through the windows – a dark shadow moving about like a black storm cloud. It feels ice cold. Evil. It’s tethered to this house, attached to this family.”

The séance quickly devolves after Leanne rips the back of Bobbie’s dress open, looking for the telltale scars most of the cultists sport on their backs. She finds none, and Dorothy banishes Leanne to her room. Later that night, and in the closing scenes of Servant Season 4, “Séance,” Leanne sleeps, and the audience sees a glimpse of Bobbie’s vision. Looking into the windows from the street, viewers see a black cloud swirling inside.

Leanne first drew the dark cloud in ‘Servant’ Season 3 Episode 7

Servant often feels like it introduces too many ideas without giving answers to other lingering questions. However, the dark cloud doesn’t fall into that category. In season 3, audiences saw a notebook of Leanne’s that contained some of her drawings. One showed a page full of rudimentarily drawn birds. Later, seagulls attacked Julian at the beach. Other sketches included images of Jericho and Julian drinking a glass of one. The most disturbing one featured a dark figure walking through a swirling black cloud. Of course, at the time, the drawing just conjured more questions from the audience. However, Bobbie’s vision seems like the series is bringing certain elements full circle.

It’s unclear who or what this black cloud is, but something is going on in the Turner household. It’s not confirmed if Bobbie’s vision is connected to Leanne’s drawings, but it certainly looks that way. Is it a warning? Is it a sign that Leanne’s time with the Turners is nearing its end? Fans will have to keep watching the rest of Servant Season 4 to get all of the answers.

New episodes of Servant debut every Friday, exclusively on Apple TV+.