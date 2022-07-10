Seth MacFarlane’s Favorite Movie Is a Surprising Classic

If you think about some of the popular cartoons in the ’90s and early 2000s, there’s a high likelihood that Seth MacFarlane‘s name will be in the credits. The star has been a brilliant force in the animation industry, and his Family Guy series is peak adult comedy at its finest. However, MacFarlane has repeatedly proven that as talented as he is, he is just like us. The comedian’s favorite movie is a surprising classic.

Seth MacFarlane’s favorite movie was released in 1965

MacFarlane recently sat down with Wired to answer The Web’s Most Searched Questions. In the interview, one question inquired about the comedian’s favorite movie. MacFarlane responded by saying, “The Sound of Music, can you believe that? The Sound of mother——- Music.”

The Sound of Music is a musical drama film released in 1965. The film follows a young Austrian woman trying to fit into life at a nunnery. However, she is full of youth but lacks discipline, forcing Mother Abbess to send her to care for the von Trapp children raised strictly by their military father.

Maria gains the children’s trust and teaches them how to sing. After the Captain returns and learns that his children have been out and about, he gets furious and asks Maria to leave. The Captain, however, has a change of heart when he hears them singing. During that time, he also courts a wealthy socialite who notices the Captain’s growing affection for Maria.

She convinces Maria to return to the abbey, but Mother Abbess urges Maria to return to the Captain’s home to search for her purpose in life. Upon returning to the von Trapp villa, Maria realizes the Captain is already engaged, but his feelings for her haven’t changed. The Captain breaks off his engagement and marries her.

The Captain is ordered to report to duty at the German Naval base, but he devises a plan to escape with his family. Aided by Mother Abbess and the other nuns, the von Trapps are able to make it into Switzerland to freedom and safety.

Other movies Seth MacFarlane likes

The comedian told the Oscars, as per The Epoch Times, that his favorites were The Sound of Music, Defending Your Life, and From Justin to Kelly.

Defending Your Life is a romantic comedy fantasy film starring Meryl Streep and Albert Brooks. The movie centers around a man named Daniel Miller who, after dying in a car accident, arrives in the afterlife where he stands trial to prove his worth before he can proceed to the next phase of the afterlife or return to earth. He falls in love with Streep’s character Julia who lived a righteous life than his. The movie debuted in 1993.

From Justin to Kelly is a romantic comedy musical starring Justin Guarini and Kelly Clarkson. The movie follows a lonely young man and a depressed lady who go to summer camp and fall in love. From Justin to Kelly was released in 2003.

A glimpse into Seth MacFarlane’s career

MacFarlane’s animation career began when he was only nine years old. The actor secured a cartoonist gig after submitting a cartoon to a newspaper. The star held on to his job until he left for college.

After graduating from Rhode Island School of Design, MacFarlane found work with Hanna-Barbera, where he worked on popular cartoons like Dexter’s Laboratory, Johnny Bravo, Cow and Chicken, and Larry & Steve.

He also appeared on hit TV shows like Gilmore Girls and The War at Home and worked on his own projects, including Ted and A Million Ways to Die in The West. MacFarlane has been the force behind Family Guy, American Dad, and The Cleveland Show.

