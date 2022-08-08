Why Seth Rogen Once Joked About Being Kidnapped by an Artist

Given his unique comedic stylings, it’s no surprise Seth Rogen‘s star has risen to the zenith of Hollywood. His distinctive brand of comedy has continually captured the attention of fans and critics alike. The fame and intrigue he commands are such that his posting only vases on social media had TikTok wondering whether he’d been abducted.

‘The Interview’ controversy

If you keep up with Rogen, you know his penchant for dancing to his own tune has attracted some controversy over the years. The most famous of which came from his 2014 film, The Interview. This action-adventure comedy was directed and co-produced by Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

Producer Aaron Rapaport (Seth Rogen) and Dave Skylark (James Franco) run Skylark Tonight, a celebrity tabloid show. To their delight, they learn the North Korean dictator, Kim Jong-un is a big fan of their show.

To legitimize themselves as serious journalists, they decide to head out to Pyongyang to conduct the interview. However, the CIA has other plans; they wish to use these two up-and-comers to assassinate North Korea’s dictator.

Sony Pictures found itself at odds with the real-life North Korean government because of its movie-release plans. It’s widely believed Sony was hacked by North Korean hackers who leaked confidential details and memos about the projects to the government. According to Hot New Hip Hop, Rogen believes:

“When the trailer for The Interview came out, we were called into a meeting at Sony, where they told us that North Korea had probably already hacked into their system and seen the movie and that the statements they’d put out was their response. Then, months later, when the movie itself finally came out, all this hacking s— happened.”

Has anyone seen Seth Rogen lately?

This video is very funny and not at all true! I have not been kidnapped! This is not a kidnapper writing this from Seth’s account! I promise! https://t.co/FDeQ7UdYox — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 3, 2021

Seth Rogen has not been kidnapped, nor is he in any danger. All the rumors began when TikTok content-maker, @chriscanbefunny, created and shared a viral music video in 2021 where he’s concerned he sees a lot of Rogen’s vases, but none of the man himself. Chris alleges:

“Haven’t seen a recent photo of his face, yeah.” He goes on to sing, “I have a pretty crazy hypothesis that Seth was kidnapped by a shady ceramicist, who has him tied up, completely incapacitated.”

Chris and his equally as hilarious friend reenacted the entire fake abduction scenario. As per E-News, the duo also depicted scenes where the kidnapper apparently tweets from Rogen’s Twitter to reassure everyone he isn’t dead.

The Freaks and Geeks actor himself appeared tickled by the video, and he went on to post on his Twitter: “This video is very funny and not at all true! I have not been kidnapped! This is not a kidnapper writing this from Seth’s account! I promise!”

A fan responded, “Hmmmm. Seems like something a kidnapper would tweet.” Rogen replied to them with a simple, “Nope.”

Seth Rogen’s art

Chris was not too far off the mark with his assessment of Rogen’s ceramic works. The Pineapple Express alum posts his ceramic pieces with some frequency on Instagram and Twitter, showing fans what his day-to-day life looks like.

It’s safe to say the Canadian funnyman is dedicated to his art. In an interview with GQ UK., he revealed:

“It makes you very present and focused on whatever it is you’re doing at any given moment. It’s hard to dwell on things when you’re doing pottery.”

He’s become so immersed in this new hobby that he even created a ceramic-making home studio. If you’re checking your e-wallet to see if you have spare cash to buy some of his art, you’ll be disappointed. US Magazine quoted the man as saying:

“I give them away; I trade them with other ceramicists and other artists from time to time, which is an incredible way to acquire things. I currently have no plans … Honestly, I’ve been approached by galleries. But I don’t know what to say! It’s such a bizarre thing for me to wrap my head around right now: how to incorporate commerce into this at this moment.”

