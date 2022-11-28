‘Sex and the City’: 3 Hauntingly Sad Scenes

Sex and the City was mostly a comedy. The series had serious moments but never took dating and relationships too seriously. Regardless, the series did follow the lives of Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, Charlotte York, and Samantha Jones. Not everything went perfectly for them all the time, and the series covered moments of stress and disappointment with a quiet beauty. We’ve collected three sad Sex and the City moments from the original series. Do you think they are hauntingly sad, too?

The moment that Carrie realized she shouldn’t follow Mr. Big to Paris

In season 2 of Sex and the City, Carrie Bradshaw rekindles her romance with Mr. Big, despite his reluctance to commit to anything beyond a surface relationship. Despite his clear signals that he wanted to keep things pretty casual, Carrie pushed onward and almost convinced herself that they could be something real. Then, Mr. Big revealed that he would be traveling to Paris and might be moving for up to a year. Still, Carrie persisted, suggesting she follow him. Mr. Big’s lukewarm reception eventually led to one of the saddest moments of the entire series. After one last night together, Carrie, seated by her bedroom window in the harsh light of the early morning, sadly tells her love to go to Paris and that she wouldn’t be coming with him. The episode “La Douleur Exquise!,” is a fan favorite, according to Reddit users.

While Carrie and Mr. Big eventually get back together, many years later, the moment Carrie realizes she shouldn’t follow Big to Paris is haunting. We think it was the moment that Carrie recognized that Mr. Big would never be able to provide the type of relationship she needed. If everything that came after hadn’t happened, this moment would have been a fitting ending to their troubled romance, sad as it was.

Trey MacDougal showing up for a photo shoot, despite his impending divorce, is a sad ‘Sex and the City’ moment

Charlotte York and Trey MacDougal’s marriage was doomed from the start. When they have trouble conceiving, things went off the rails. While their breakup was necessary, seeing Trey show up for Charlotte for a Home and Garden photoshoot despite their impending divorce is desperately sad, despite its sweet undertones.

If you set Trey MacDougal’s issues with his mother and his less-than-steller sense of humor aside, he wasn’t a bad guy. Trey wanted to make his marriage to Charlotte work, but he recognized he would never be enough for her. His insistence that he at least appear in the photoshoot because he knew how important it was to Charlotte was bittersweet. It was sad to see Trey so resigned to the notion that he could never give Charlotte what she needed. His final words to her, “I at least want to do this,” give us all sorts of feelings. His fondness for her and his resignation was both beautiful and hauntingly sad.

The moment Charlotte York miscarried and Harry Goldenblatt called Carrie

The 12th episode of season 6, “One,” started on a happy note. Charlotte York revealed she was pregnant after several years of infertility. Things changed rapidly when Carrie gets a call from Harry Goldenblatt to come over. Charlotte miscarried their child and was having a particularly hard time. The scene is simplistic in its setup. Still, Charlotte’s defeated expression and the matter-of-fact statement that she couldn’t attend Brady Hobbes’ first birthday party combine to create one of the saddest moments of the entire series.

Charlotte later rebounds. She gets dressed and heads to Brady Hobbes’ first birthday party, inspired by Elizabeth Taylor. Eventually, things all worked out for Charlotte and Harry. The couple adopted a baby girl in the series’ final moments, and Charlotte gave birth to their second child at the end of Sex and the City: The Movie. Still, the sadness and defeat in Charlotte’s voice during her miscarriage is so hauntingly sad that we can’t forget it, despite all that has gone right for her since.