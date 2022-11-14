‘Sex and the City’: 4 Times Mr. Big Was Clearly Jealous of the Men in Carrie Bradshaw’s Life

Carrie and Mr. Big’s relationship spanned all six seasons of Sex and the City, although the pair weren’t always romantically linked. Despite several attempts to be “just friends,” Mr. Big and Carrie always had feelings for each other. While Mr. Big was never one for a big show of emotion, there were several moments when it was clear he was jealous of Carrie’s other romantic partners. Do you remember these four somewhat subtle moments of jealousy?

Mr. Big was jealous of Aidan and, apparently, a bit intimidated by him, too

Mr. Big made it clear to Carrie that he had no intention of getting serious with her. He moved to Paris in season 2 and told her not to follow along just for him. They parted ways, and Mr. Big promptly met and married Natasha. Despite being married, Mr. Big was clearly intimidated by Aidan Shaw, Carrie’s then-boyfriend. Even after he and Carrie began an affair, he showed signs of jealousy.

Mr. Big and Carrie

Mr. Big was intimidated by Aidan the second he saw him. It was obvious the second he approached Carrie when she was alone. Already drunk, he attempted to belittle Aidan, asking where he learned to “whittle like that” and referring to him as a “Big’un.” Even after Carrie and Mr. Big were heavily entangled in an affair, he couldn’t help but take shots at Aidan. First, he claimed he could smell the “guy” on Carrie’s sheets, and then he later questioned if she was “saving” herself for her boyfriend. While some Sex and the City fans think Mr. Big was just being a jerk, we believe he was extremely jealous of Aidan.

Mr. Big tried to prevent Carrie and Ray from getting together

After the affair ruined Mr. Big’s marriage and Carrie’s relationship, the former flames tried to be “just friends.” They had friendly outings and even checked out a jazz club together. When it became clear that Carrie was interested in Ray, the club’s owner, Mr. Big, made it difficult for the duo to connect.

Mr. Big and Carrie Bradshaw

First, he injected himself into their conversation, then arranged to split a cab with Carrie and Ray, despite never taking cabs. Mr. Big’s goal was to prevent Carrie and Ray from hooking up. He wasn’t successful, but it was pretty clear that he felt threatened by Carrie’s interest in “jazz man.” Carrie and Ray’s relationship didn’t last long, but every moment bothered Mr. Big.

The financier made fun of Berger despite never meeting him

At the end of season 4, Mr. Big left New York and moved to California. Carrie and Mr. Big’s goodbye got cut short by the birth of Brady Hobbes, but the former couple kept in touch. In fact, they kept in touch rather intimately until Carrie began dating Jack Berger, a fellow writer.

Carrie and Mr. Big in Season 2 of 'Sex and the City'

Mr. Big never laid eyes on Berger and knew almost nothing about him. He also lived thousands of miles away from Carrie, but old habits die hard. As soon as he learned about Berger, he took to calling him hotdog. The little wisecrack might not seem like much, but demeaning Carrie’s love interest was Mr. Big’s attempt to make himself feel better. He was jealous again.

Mr. Big was jealous enough of Aleksandr Petrovsky to follow Carrie to Paris

In the final half of season 6, Carrie began dating Aleksandr Petrovsky. It looked like she had truly put Mr. Big behind her, even if Aleksandr didn’t seem like a great fit. When Mr. Big realized Carrie had become completely unavailable, he returned to New York, intent on winning her back. His jealous side showed during one of the most iconic and, in many ways, cathartic speeches of Sex and the City’s run.

Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big

After tracking Carrie down, Mr. Big learned she was moving to Paris to be with Aleksandr. Instantly taken aback by the news, Mr. Big couldn’t help but go back to what made him the most comfortable when Carrie had a new love. He made fun of him. He joked, “you’re moving to France with a Russki?” For the first time in their lengthy relationship, Carrie didn’t just take it. Instead, she told Mr. Big off and left him reeling in front of her apartment. Mr. Big did ultimately follow her and win her back, though.