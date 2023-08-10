Find out the hilarious reason why one actor made two appearances in the 'SATC' universe — first in "Sex and the City" and then in "And Just Like That ..."

The latest chapter of Sex and the City, Max’s And Just Like That... is currently in its second season. While fans are divided on the show, most notably on Miranda Hobbes’ sudden lifestyle shift, others are loving the chance to reconnect with the characters they love so much. Although many writers and producers have a hand in making the SATC franchise so detailed and intricate, a few details have slipped through the cracks over the years. Most recently, after a brand-new episode of And Just Like That…, fans called out the fact that actor Peter Hermann, who played Carrie’s new love interest in the episode, had previously appeared in SATC, playing a totally different character.

Peter Hermann appeared twice in the ‘Sex and the City’ universe

In a recent episode of And Just Like That…, Carrie Bradshaw has a run-in with a biker, resulting in the cyclist having a tumble and sustaining an injury. Carrie felt bad about her role in the incident and accompanied the handsome cyclist to urgent care. At urgent care, Carrie and the cyclist, an app developer named George, strike up a friendship. There is a clear attraction between the two, which leads Carrie to bring him some soup at his apartment and initiate a close encounter. Ultimately, George’s business partner sidelines the romance, and the fling between Carrie and George ends as quickly as it began.

Fans were quick to point out that Peter Hermann, who played George in And Just Like That…, actually appeared in the second season of Sex and the City. As reported by People, Hermann previously played David, a Yale graduate who was set up with Charlotte York before she ultimately reunited with Harry.

What did Candace Bushnell say about Peter Hermann’s two appearances in the ‘SATC’ franchise?

Fans noticed Hermann’s double duty right away. While some took it as proof that the show’s producers aren’t paying attention to the franchise’s history, Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell had a more amusing way of looking at it.

As noted by People, Bushnell took to Twitter after the episode aired, sharing a side-by-side photo of the two characters Hermann portrayed and writing, “The fact that Carrie’s app designer boyfriend is the same guy that Charlotte was set up with at the synagogue in season 6 really speaks to the lack of eligible bachelors in New York City.”

Justin Theroux also appeared twice in ‘SATC’

Hermann isn’t the only actor to have appeared twice in the SATC universe, playing totally different characters. Justin Theroux actually appeared in SATC twice during the original series run, in the first and second seasons of the hit show. In the first season, Theroux played Jared, a friend of Stanford Blatch who propositions Carrie to write about him for a feature in her column.

In the second season, Theroux was back, playing Vaughn Wysel, a short-story writer who has an immediate connection with Carrie that results in a short-lived bedroom encounter. While neither character was particularly long-lasting or memorable, eagle-eyed fans would have no problem picking up that the same actor played two very different characters. According to W Magazine, Theroux later reminisced to PeopleTV that “‘Sex and the City’ was one of those shows that they burned through every actor in the first couple seasons, I guess. It’s like ‘Law & Order’: It’s kind of a rite of passage, you have to do ‘Sex and the City.'”

He also noted that the writers realized he would need to look different for his second appearance: “They said, ‘Well, we have to figure out a way to make you look different.’ So we were like, ‘Let’s just shave my head and have short hair.’ So, that was me diving into the role.”