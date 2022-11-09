‘Sex and the City’: The Actors Who Played David and David Are TikTok Stars Now

During its six-season run, Sex and the City brought in hundreds of side characters. Some appeared on the show for seasons, while others appeared in just a single episode. While many of those single-episode characters are long forgotten, others made a lasting impression on fans. David and David, a couple who propositioned Samantha Jones for a threesome, are some of the more memorable side characters. Did you know the actors who played David and David are actually married? Brad Hurtado and Sean Martin Hingston played a couple in Sex and the City and have been together for more than 25 years in real life. You can learn plenty more about them on TikTok. The duo has become stars on the social media platform for reasons completely unrelated to their one-off Sex and the City episode.

The couple explained their connection to ‘Sex and the City’ in a viral TikTok video

In the season 2 episode in which Hingston and Hurtado appeared, their characters, David and David, approached Samantha about taking part in a threesome. The couple told Samantha they wanted to try having sex with a woman, just to see, and she wholeheartedly agreed. When they got to it, though, David and David backed out, leaving Samantha feeling slightly rejected.

So, how did they land the part? Hingston and Hurtado explained their connection to the famed Sex and the City episode in a viral TikTok video. In the video, they shared just how they came to be in the episode. They explained that Hingston had landed an audition for the part. His agent suggested he bring Hurtado along to read with him. They acted out the scene together and were cast in the episode. At that point, they had been together for five years. A couple of decades later, they are still working together, albeit in a much different way.

What is the couple up to now?

Since appearing in the series, Hingston and Hutardo have moved on to other ventures. Hingston has worked steadily as a stage actor, while Hurtado has focused his work behind the camera as a producer. That’s not what the couple is best known for right now, though. During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Hingston and Hurtado joined TikTok and started sharing their lives with the world.

Their account focuses almost exclusively on the process of renovating their townhouse in Brooklyn, NY. The couple purchased the home, built in 1881, and have been painstakingly renovating it for years. The renovation process hasn’t been easy, but the payoff appears to be in sight. Fans have watched as contractors carefully maneuvered marble up narrow staircases and addressed problems, like a cracked piece of porcelain, on the fly. Now, the exterior renovations are also underway.

Fans interested in following the couple’s Williamsburg restoration journey can do so on their TikTok channel, back.to.the.studs. There are plenty of renovations left to do, and surely plenty of videos are still left to be made. They may no longer be in the roles of David and David on Sex and the City, but their TikTok journey is plenty interesting.

