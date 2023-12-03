Candace Bushnell will be headed back to TV, but this time she's developing a reality TV series focused on dating. Bushnell's show will shine the spotlight on women dating in their 50s.

Candace Bushnell, the author of Sex and the City, is taking her talents to reality TV. The bestselling author announced that she is working with Bunim/Murray Productions on a dating show that aims to show that women in their 50s and beyond can still find love. The announcement comes after the success of her most recent book, Is There Still Sex and the City?

Candace Bushnell has her eyes set on another TV project. Bushnell, whose columns inspired Sex and the City, announced that she is currently working on a reality dating show, and we can’t imagine anyone better suited for the project.

In a chat with Deadline, Bushnell revealed that her reality dating show will attempt to bring Sex and the City to life. According to the author, four city-dwelling pals will move in together as they try to navigate the dating landscape. According to Bushnell, the lucky ladies will get the chance to date various types of men in hopes of finding their match. The women won’t be new to the dating world. The series will focus on firmly middle-aged singles.

The project is one that is close to her heart. Dating as a middle-aged woman is something that Bushnell is well acquainted with. The inspiration for Carrie Bradshaw re-entered the dating world after her divorce from ballet dancer Charles Askegard was finalized in 2012. Now 65, Bushnell returned to dating after nine years of marriage. As a 50-something woman, she found herself questioning if there was still, in fact, sex in the city.

She will be working with a reality TV juggernaut to bring her idea to life

Bunim/Murray Productions has been responsible for a slew of incredibly popular reality shows. The production company was behind hits like Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Bad Girls Club, and The Challenge. Bunim/Murray Productions has created reality TV shows on various topics. Still, Bushnell’s untitled project sounds like it will be a first for the production company.

Bushnell’s general premise focuses on a largely unrepresented demographic. Still, it is one that people want to see on national TV entering the dating world. Bushnell’s reality show, which doesn’t have a premiere date at this time, will likely appeal to the same audiences that were captivated by ABC’s The Golden Bachelor.