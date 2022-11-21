‘Sex and the City’: Bunny MacDougal’s Most Iconic Moments

Sex and the City had no shortage of beloved characters. The famed HBO series also had plenty of hated characters. While Bunny MacDougal, the mother of Charlotte York’s first husband, is largely despised by fans of the series, few viewers can argue with the fact that Bunny had some truly iconic lines. We’ve collected three of her very best moments.

Bunny MacDougal had some odd ideas about what was proper and improper

Bunny MacDougal had unique ideas about what was proper and what was improper. The MacDougal family matriarch had no issue hiring a minister with a drinking problem, and she strangely understood when Charlotte kissed the family gardener while married to Trey MacDougal. Bunny, however, took serious issue with forgoing a dust ruffle.

When Trey and Charlotte decided to find a new bed to accommodate their needs, Bunny tagged along to help. After pointing to the “perfect” dust ruffle, Charlotte was annoyed and informed Bunny that most new beds no longer needed a dust ruffle. The Connecticut native was having none of it. She told Charlotte, “My dear child, you cannot not have a dust ruffle. It’s unsightly.”

The family matriarch had no trouble staking her claim

Bunny MacDougal’s position in the MacDougal family was incredibly important to her. So important, in fact, that she never missed the chance to remind Charlotte of her importance in Trey’s life. To be fair, Charlotte made it pretty easy. Just as uppity and proper as Bunny, Charlotte’s goal was often to stake her claim on Trey. The fact that Bunny wasn’t having it ensured a few epic moments between Bunny and Charlotte, including this season 4 moment.

Frances Sternhagen | Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic

In the season 4 episode, “Ghost Town,” Charlotte talks Trey into redecorating their apartment, but when he decided he would be the one to tell his mother about the plan, he chickened out and came down with a cold. Trey MacDougal and his extremely convenient bout of laryngitis set up Bunny and Charlotte for another territory dispute.

To remind Charlotte of just how important she was, Bunny spelled it loud and clear. She told her daughter-in-law, “I’ve been in this house far longer than you, my dear. And unlike you, I never left. Believe me, the decoys may come and go, but I’m going to be here forever.”

Bunny MacDougal was vicious after Charlotte and Trey’s divorce

Bunny MacDougal’s intrusive nature wasn’t sated when Charlotte and Trey finally decided to separate for good. Despite the decision being mostly his, Bunny was sure Trey had been wronged. She set out to make Charlotte pay and, perhaps more importantly, vacate the Park Avenue address she and Trey once called home.

Frances Sternhagen | George Wilhelm/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

RELATED: ‘Sex and the City’: Charlotte York’s First Apartment Hinted at Her Privileged Upbringing

In the season 5 episode, “Plus One is the Loneliest Number,” Charlotte learns Bunny is spying on her when her former mother-in-law shows up at the apartment unannounced. Bunny never missed an opportunity to eviscerate Charlotte, as politely as possible, with words, and this interaction was no different. To prove she had eyes everywhere that were disapproving of Charlotte’s decision to date, Bunny said, “Mrs. Pierce said a gentleman…We assume it was the same one, but who knows…came home with you last night, and according to the doorman…he hasn’t left yet.”i