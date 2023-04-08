‘Sex and the City’: 5 of Carrie Bradshaw’s Worst Decisions

Sex and the City is one of the most believed TV series of all time. The series followed New York City writer and fashion lover Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker). Carrie made many mistakes in the series, especially involving her on-again, off-again love, Mr. Big (Chris Noth).

Here are some of the worst decisions Carrie ever made.

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in ‘Sex and the City’ | HBO

Sarah Jessica Parker has been portraying Carrie Bradshaw for 25 years

This summer will mark the 25th year Parker has been portraying Carrie Bradshaw. The series pilot first aired on June 6, 1998. Parker was 33 years old, with her character Carrie was 32. Now, she has reprised her role in the Sex and the City follow-up series, And Just Like That.

When the series first aired in the ’90s, it was revolutionary at the time. Hollywood was still only showcasing women in their 20s. Not only did Sex and the City follow Carrie, but it also followed her friends Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte York (Kirstin Davis), and Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall).

The foursome was able to make mistakes and navigate their relationship.

Carrie Bradshaw’s worst decisions in ‘Sex and the City’

The thing that fans loved most about Sex and the City was how realistic Carrie and her girlfriends were about their lives in the ’30s. They could also make mistakes just like people do in real life. Carrie, in particular, made some pretty awful choices (as she was allowed), but here are some of her worst choices.

When she was feeling abandoned by Big, so she showed up and inserted herself during one of his church visits with his mother. When she cheated on Aiden with Big. When she insisted that she and Big were just “friends” and invited him up to Aiden’s private cabin. (This was after she’d cheated on him with Big.) When she left Aiden on and wore her engagement ring from him on a necklace. Finally, when she dropped everything in her life in New York and followed Aleksandr Petrovsky to Paris just for him to ignore her.

‘And Just Like That’ Season 2 will be lighter

Like its predecessor, And Just Like That falls into the dramedy category. However, the first season of the series was pretty heavy. Carrie’s longtime love and husband, Mr. Big (Chris Noth), died in the pilot episode. The rest of the season was about Carrie advocating her life as a widow, moving back into her apartment on the Upper West Side, and finding a path forward.

Season 2 is slated to debut in the summer of 2023, and there will be a three-week time jump between the end of the first season and the beginning of the second season.

John Corbett will also be reprising his role as Carrie’s former love Aidan Shaw. “[The excitement] makes sense,’ Sarita Choudhury, who portrays Seema Patel, told Page Six. ‘I would also be like that. When you think about it, he’s back?! I’d never met him, so I was kind of like a fan as well, you know what I mean?’ she continued. ‘He’s great; he’s a great guy.'”