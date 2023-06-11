‘Sex and the City’: Carrie Bradshaw’s Stumbles and Falls Represented the Character’s Biggest Flaw

Carrie Bradshaw is considered among the first real female anti-heroes in TV history. While Sex and the City fans still root for the famed sex columnist, she also gets a lot of hate. Carrie wasn’t perfect. She wasn’t always poised and often made mistakes and blunders. She could be selfish, chaotic, and completely unsure of herself. Sarah Jessica Parker once revealed that the crew opted to show how messy Carrie could be through her clumsiness. Did you ever notice that Carrie Bradshaw falls a lot?

Carrie and Stanford | Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic

Sarah Jessica Parker said Carrie’s stumbles were true to her character

Just how many times did Carrie Bradshaw fall? It’s hard to say. She tripped in her apartment, fell into a pond, stumbled down Manhattan streets, and even fell on a fashion runway once. The iconic character even stumbles in the show’s iconic opening sequence. Those stumbles and falls weren’t just to inject a bit of comedy into Sex and the City, insists Sarah Jessica Parker.

In Sex and the City: Kiss and Tell, a book about the iconic series, Sarah Jessica Parker revealed that Carrie’s infamous falls were true to the character’s nature. She said Carrie’s missteps worked because the character was “such a wreck of a person so much of the time.

How many times did Carrie stumble throughout the series?

Carrie Bradshaw physically stumbled multiple times throughout the series. Still, three falls were more important than the others. The falls in seasons 3, 4, and 6 of the series were a physical reminder of Carrie’s often chaotic and messy nature.

In season 3, Carrie and Mr. Big meet to discuss their affair and how the decision to hook up ruined their relationships. When the former flames get together, their nerves get the best of them. Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big fall into a pond together. The fall is an iconic Sex and the City moment that perfectly depicts just how unsure and nervous Carrie could be.

Carrie and Mr. Big | Lawrence Schwartzwald/Sygma via Getty Images

In season 4, Carrie agrees to appear in a fashion show. She encourages the stylists to put her in the highest shoes possible since she’s so comfortable in heels. During her moment in the spotlight, Carrie Bradshaw trips and falls on the runway while cameras flicker in her face. She falls in the middle of a Paris store during the show’s final episodes, too. The season 6 stumble represents how her decision to follow Aleksandr Petrovsky to Paris has led to more uncertainty in her already disorganized life.

Is Carrie Bradshaw less chaotic as a middle-aged woman?

While Sex and the City viewers met Carrie as a 30-something, they are reconnecting with her now as a 55-year-old established woman. The Max reboot, And Just Like That…, is sharing a new chapter of Carrie’s life, but is she less of a wreck? Not entirely.

While Carrie has it more “together” at 55 than she did at 30, she still has a chaotic energy that some fans love and some absolutely despise. Now that she’s moving on from her grief over Mr. Big’s death and returning to the dating world, we will probably see more of her signature chaos in season 2. Season 2 of the reboot returns to Max on June 22.