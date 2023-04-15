‘Sex and the City’: Carrie’s Worst Boyfriend

Sex and the City gave fans an in-depth look at Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) life as she navigated her thirties living in New York. Though the series also centered on her best friends, Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), and Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall).

Carrie’s dating life is a major theme in the show, but she had one boyfriend who was absolutely horrible.

Sarah Jessica Parker seen on the set of “And Just Like That…” the follow up series to “Sex and the City” | James Devaney/GC Images

Carrie had a lot of terrible boyfriends in ‘Sex and the City’

The premise of Sex and the City was single women navigate dating in New York City. As a result, fans saw more than a few peculiar men that Carrie, Miranda, Samantha, and Charlotte. Carrie had her fair share of terrible beaus. Mr. Big was flaky and treated her terribly. Aleksandr Petrovsky was self-centered and lacked emotional intelligence. Howie, who lacked bedroom skills and decorum; Keith, who was basically a liar and a wannabee; and countless others.

However, there was one terrible ex that stands above the rest, mostly because he took up so much of Carrie’s time.

Jack Berger was Carrie’s worst boyfriend on ‘Sex and the City’

Despite all of these frogs that Carrie kissed, including Mr. Big, her worst boyfriend of all was Jack Berger (Ron Livingston). At first glance, their relationship made sense. Like Carrie, Berger was a writer. However, unlike Carrie, he had already hit his peak and couldn’t seem to take criticism on his writing. As a result, as Carrie’s career was on the rise, and Berger’s was plummeting, his ego couldn’t allow her to win.

Though she was going to break up with him, Berger begged her to give their union another go, only to slip out in the middle of the night, living behind the most iconic Post-It note in TV history.

The note read, “I’m sorry. I can’t. Don’t hate me.” The entire relationship wastes Carrie’s emotional and physical time and energy.

Who does Carrie end up with in ‘Sex and the City’?

At the end of Sex and the City, Carrie ends up in Paris with her Russian boyfriend, Aleksandr Petrovsky (Mikhail Baryshnikov), after leaving her life behind in New York. After realizing she’s made a grave error, Carrie looks up to find that Mr. Big has followed her to the City of Light to reclaim her heart. After six seasons, the pair finally find each other, but that isn’t where their story ends.

In the Sex and the City movie, after planning a stunning and extravagant wedding, Big leaves Carrie at the alter, only to win her back and have their wedding at a courthouse.

Later in the pilot episode of And Just Like That, which follows the women in their 50s, Mr. Big has a heart attack and dies, making Carrie a widow after 14 years of marriage.