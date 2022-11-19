‘Sex and the City’: Why Cynthia Nixon Wanted Carrie There for Miranda’s Labor

Sex and the City debuted in 1998, and it was a defining part of TV culture during its six-season run. It’s still so loved by fans that the series recently had a reboot. Even after all these years, most of the original cast returned for …And Just Like That on HBO Max.

Cynthia Nixon played Miranda in the popular series, and at one point, her character had a baby during an especially heart-warming episode. The actor was able to bring an important person in to share her character’s birth experience, and she drew the inspiration for the choice from her own life.

Miranda had a baby in ‘Sex and the City’ Season 4

In the fourth season of Sex and the City, they aired an episode that Tilt considers the best one of the whole series. It was called “I Heart NY,” and it — appropriately — won the hearts of many New Yorkers. It was about Carrie and Mr. Big having one last big romantic evening together before he moves to Napa.

However, their special night is interrupted when Miranda goes into labor. She’s rushed to the hospital, where she gives birth to her son with Steve, Brady.

The episode is popular in part because of when it aired. It came out four months after the attacks on 9/11. New York residents responded to the sentimental image it showed of the city. Many people even called it a love letter to New York.

But another reason people loved the episode was because as Miranda labored, she had more than Steve’s encouragement. Carrie was also by her side. The loving support from her dear friend was touching — and the idea for it was drawn from Nixon’s own life.

Cynthia Nixon wanted Miranda to have Carrie the way she had a friend during her labor

According to BuzzFeed, it was Nixon’s idea to have Carrie stay at Miranda’s side during labor. After all, when the actor had given birth before, she had the same arrangement in the hospital room.

“During my labor, I had my boyfriend there, but I also had a girlfriend with me,” she explained. “She was a very calming influence, similar to how Carrie is for Miranda.”

Having had a friend by her side was an important source of support for Nixon, so she asked the producers to give her character the same care. And Nixon is familiar with how important it is to have someone you can trust in the delivery room, because right around the same time, she was welcoming another baby into her own family.

She was growing her real-life family too

When Miranda was pregnant on the show, Nixon was also expecting a baby in real life. PopSugar reports that this time around, she wasn’t the one who was pregnant. Her wife, Christine Marinoni (who was her fiancee at the time), was pregnant with their son, Max Ellington Nixon-Marinoni. The couple got married shortly after he was born.

Nixon also has two other sons, Samuel Joseph Mozes (who goes by Seph), and Charles Ezekiel Mozes. She had both of them with her ex-boyfriend, Danny Mozes.

Nixon must have had a close friend by her side along with Mozes when her first two sons were being born. She was certainly there for Marinoni when she gave birth to their child. Nixon not only -starred in a TV show that celebrated women’s friendships, but she also believed in them in real life too — even in the delivery room.

