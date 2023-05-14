‘Sex and the City’: In Defense of Trey MacDougal

Over the course of six seasons, the ladies of Sex and the City dated many men who were less than ideal. Admittedly some were worse than others. While it was easy to spot the true duds of the series, a couple of men don’t deserve all the hate they get. Charlotte York’s first husband, Trey MacDougal, wasn’t nearly as bad as some Sex and the City characters. Trey was downright pleasant most of the time, especially compared to some other men in Charlotte’s life. It’s time to defend Trey MacDougal.

Kristin Davis and Kyle MacLachlan | Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Trey MacDougal was manipulated into marriage

Trey wasn’t a great husband. That much is a fact, but he was aware enough to admit exactly why that was eventually. It took some time, but he came clean and admitted that he never really wanted to get married in the first place. After all, Charlotte manipulated him into proposing at breakneck speed because of her desire to join the marriage club.

The couple likely would have never walked down the aisle if Charlotte hadn’t used Bunny MacDougal’s manipulation tactic to get what she wanted from Trey. While Trey isn’t completely blameless, as he agreed to get married, Charlotte should shoulder more blame for their quick and disastrous union.

Trey was a standup guy during their divorce proceedings

Charlotte and Trey’s divorce proceedings almost got ugly, but it wasn’t because of the two people who were getting divorced. When the marriage ended, Bunny MacDougal, Trey’s mother, attempted to fight everything Charlotte wanted. While some fans blame Trey for allowing Bunny to control everything, we must admit that he did try to do the right thing by Charlotte in the end.

Trey is the only reason Charlotte was given the MacDougal’s Park Avenue palace. He said incredibly kind things about his ex-wife and ensured she did get what she wanted. He didn’t have to secure her the apartment. After all, he lived there before his marriage to Charlotte; technically, she had no claim to the property.

Trey clearly had issues he needed to address

Trey wasn’t perfect, and he had many issues to address. The handsome doctor was controlled by his mother, had difficulty being assertive, and was a bad communicator. It would have benefited him to address some of his troubles with a private therapist.

Still, Charlotte dated men who were far worse than Trey. While he didn’t turn out to be the man of her dream he was probably the second-best man she dated. Harry Goldenblatt, Charlotte’s divorce lawyer turned husband, remains the best man to walk into the lives of anyone on Sex and the City, but Trey wasn’t too shabby.