‘Sex and the City’: Each Character’s Most Brutal Comeback

Sex and the City’s main characters rarely had a problem saying exactly what was on their minds. Even Charlotte York, the most proper of the famed foursome, was quick-witted and could be rather sarcastic. In six seasons, the ladies dealt with some pretty strained moments. We’ve collected Carrie Bradshaw, Samantha Jones, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte’s most brutal, but still hilarious, comebacks from the original Sex and the City.

Charlotte York bit back at Trey MacDougal over their fertility issues

Trey MacDougal wasn’t an inherently bad guy, but he was pretty clueless when it came to his wife’s feelings. During their marriage, Charlotte and Trey struggled with impotence and infertility. After learning that their chance of conceiving naturally was slim, Trey tried to remain optimistic, much to Charlotte’s dissatisfaction.

During a conversation about their fertility treatment options, Trey noted that he wanted to try to conceive naturally because the doctor said there was “still a chance.” Charlotte countered, reminding Trey that the doctor said they had a “very, very slim” chance of not needing medical intervention, to which Trey insisted it was “good news.” Charlotte was quick to shut that thinking down. She said, “If you had a patient who had a very slim chance of living, would that be good news? Would you tell the family, “Buck up, he’s got a shot in hell”?” Trey agreed that Charlotte had a good point.

Miranda Hobbes’ once reminded a date that people who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones

Miranda Hobbes was a successful overachiever in almost all parts of her life. However, one part of her body was a bit of a slacker. The successful lawyer learned she had a “lazy ovary” in season 2 of Sex and the City and decided to be proactive. She was planning to explore freezing her eggs. At least, she told a prospective love interest over dinner that she was considering it. That’s when things took a turn toward tense.

After mentioning her plans to freeze her eggs, Miranda’s date offered an impassioned monologue about the dangers of reproductive science, claiming it eliminated the need for men altogether. Miranda was quick to shoot back, saying, “Hey! I don’t need to be lectured about science by a man who’s doing a crop rotation on his forehead!” Miranda shut down the argument instantly and her date, Joseph, forever. Joseph, a lawyer at Miranda’s firm, used science to cure his receding hairline.

Carrie Bradshaw finally laced into Mr. Big in season 6 of ‘Sex and the City,’ and it was so satisfying

Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big ended up together in the end, but their relationship was a rocky one, with plenty of starts and stops. In season 6, Carrie found love with Aleksandr Petrovsky, a Russian artist who wanted her to join him in Paris. While she agreed to go, much to the dismay of her friends, her love story with Mr. Big wasn’t exactly over just yet.

When Mr. Big showed up to profess his love for Carrie in front of her apartment, she freaked out, insisting that he was only showing up because she was finally happy without him. She screamed at him, “But this is it; I am done. Don’t call me ever again. Forget you know my number. In fact, forget you know my name. And you can drive down this street all you want because I don’t live here anymore.”

In the end, Carrie didn’t mean it. Still, in the moment, it certainly felt cathartic. It was one of the rawest moments in the entire series, and fans who had watched Mr. Big play games with Carrie’s heart for several seasons cheered.

Samantha Jones was brutally honest with her friends

Miranda might be known as the most cynical of her pals, but Samantha Jones was the most sarcastic and, in many ways, the most realistic. She never shied away from telling her friends and lovers what she thought, which led to some truly witty but brutal responses.

In season 3, when Carrie ran into Mr. Big, she recounted her interaction with the group. Carrie noted that Mr. Big was unhappy in his marriage to Natasha. When Samantha declared that she had “won,” everyone disagreed, claiming there was no contest. Samantha being ever-realistic and incredibly honest, retorted, “Oh, please! There’s always a contest with an ex; it’s called ‘who will die miserable.'” Samantha has never said anything more accurate.

