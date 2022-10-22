‘Sex and the City’: Everyone Carrie Bradshaw Essentially Stalked; It’s More People Than You Think

Carrie Bradshaw was the first true female anti-hero. The famed sex columnist was quirky, fun, and also a little bit selfish. The Sex and the City character’s biggest flaw was her nearly inexplicable inability to respect the boundaries of those around her. Carrie happily steamrolled anyone who decided they didn’t wish to interact with her. During Sex and the City’s six-season run, Carrie quite literally stalked several people. We’ve collected four times Carrie’s behavior could be construed as serious harassment or even just a little unhinged.

Carrie tracked down Mr. Big and his mother at church after he specifically told her not to

Carrie Bradshaw’s biggest flaw might have been her deep obsession with men who weren’t good for her. Mr. Big, who she eventually married, wasn’t exactly relationship material when she first met him. He was afraid of commitment, withheld his emotions, and worked hard to keep Carrie in specific areas of his life. While all those things were absolutely red flags, Carrie still needed to respect the boundaries.

In season 1, Carrie Bradshaw ran into Mr. Big while he was with his mother. When Mr. Big refused to introduce her as his girlfriend, Carrie was deeply hurt. That’s understandable, but Mr. Big made it clear that he would not be introducing her to his mom at that point. Despite making his feeling clear, Carrie trailed Mr. Big and Mrs. Preston to church the following weekend. The scene where she drops a prayer book from the balcony is still one of the most uncomfortable moments of Sex and the City, and there were plenty of awkward moments in the show’s illustrious run.

Carrie didn’t just bulldoze Mr. Big’s boundaries regarding his family. She also famously tracked down his first ex-wife when she learned he had been married before. She gained access to Barbara, a publishing executive, by claiming she had a pitch for a book. The entire storyline was cringeworthy, and we still don’t understand why Mr. Big was so relaxed when he found out Carrie tracked down his long-ago ex.

Carrie Bradshaw followed Natasha Naginsky through Manhattan so she could “apologize”

Carrie’s inability to respect the privacy and boundaries of others wasn’t isolated to her romantic relationships. Her anxious need to learn everything she could about others often extended to the women in the lives of the men she once loved. In season 3, Carrie committed her biggest breach of privacy of the series when she spent an entire episode stalking Natasha Naginsky, Mr. Big’s ex-wife, through Manhattan so she could apologize.

Carrie’s desire to apologize to the woman whose marriage she helped ruin makes sense. It was one of the last loose ends of the sordid affair, and we can understand why she’d want to tie it up. Still, when Natasha made it abundantly clear that she had no desire to hear from Carrie, that should have been the end. Carrie would not concede. Carrie called Natasha at her office. When that didn’t yield results, she ambushed Natasha during a lunch date to get her apology in. The famed sex columnist needed to respect that Natasha didn’t want to hear from her again. The stalking aspect of the episode was more than a little uncomfortable.

The beloved ‘Sex and the City’ character took to calling Aidan Shaw and hanging up after their breakup

Natasha was not the only casualty of Carrie and Mr. Big’s affair. Mr. Big wasn’t the only one in a relationship when the cheating happened. Carrie cheated on Aidan Shaw, the lovable and good-natured furniture designer. When she realized she wanted to be with him again, Carrie refused to take no for an answer.

While we respect a woman’s right to shoot her shot, how she got in touch with Aidan was a bit too creepy for our tastes. After seeing him at the grand opening of Steve Brady’s bar, Carrie Bradshaw took to calling Aidan and hanging up on him. While the couple eventually got back together, we can’t help but question the thought process Carrie must have gone through to decide dialing and hanging up on he ex-boyfriend was a solid strategy to get him back. Carrie ended up breaking Aidan’s heart for a second time. Perhaps, she shouldn’t have called him at all.

Maybe Carrie will get a chance to apologize to Aidan after all, though. Deadline reported that the character will return for season 2 of And Just Like That…, the HBO Max reboot of the famed series. Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed his involvement.

